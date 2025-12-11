Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat of visiting Tamil Nadu to 'ignite a fire' over the Thiruparankundram temple issue. Bhagwat said Hindu awakening in the state is enough and escalation may not be needed.

Thiruparankundram Temple Controversy

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Tamil Nadu, saying it is aimed at stirring unrest in the state. His remarks come after Bhagwat said earlier that the "awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu is enough to bring about the desired result" regarding the Thiruparankundram matter, and added that escalation may not be required, as the issue is currently sub judice. Reacting to this, Tagore said, "RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Tamil Nadu to ignite a fire. This won't work in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu will reject this."

In Thiruparankundram, an unrest broke out during the Hindu festival of Karthigai Deepam last week, when activists from right-wing groups clashed with police. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed that the lamp be lit at the hilltop temple. Acting on a petition filed by a right-wing activist, Justice GR Swaminathan had instructed state authorities to ensure that the sacred lamp was lit atop the hill. However, government officials maintained that this violated the longstanding practice of lighting the lamp at the nearby Deepa Mandapam, a ritual observed for several years.

Bhagwat Responds to Controversy

Meanwhile, responding to a query from the audience at the "100 years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons" event, Bhagwat on Wednesday said, "If the Thiruparankundram issue needs escalation, it will be done. But I don't think it needs to. The matter is now sub judice. Let it resolve. The awakening of Hindus in Tamil Nadu, I think, is enough to bring about the desired result."

He added that the Hindu organisations in the state would guide the RSS if escalation becomes necessary. "If at all it is needed, Hindu organisations working in Tamil Nadu will let us know, then we will think about it. I think this issue can be resolved here only, based on the Hindus' strength in the state. We will not need to escalate it," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat added that the issue must be resolved in favour of Hindus. "But one thing is for sure, the issue needs to be resolved favourably for Hindus. That is definite, and we will do whatever it takes," he stated.

Impeachment Motion Against Justice Swaminathan

Meanwhile, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs from the Lok Sabha submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday regarding an impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan, who ordered Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to light a traditional lamp at a stone pillar near a dargah, atop a hillock in Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah Accuses Opposition of 'Appeasement'

On this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Opposition parties of "appeasement" politics, criticising their move to impeach Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench. Amit Shah, who made the remarks during the reply to the debate in Lok Sabha on electoral reforms, said that this has never happened in all the years after independence that a judge has faced impeachment for a judgment.

"This has never happened in all the years after independence that a judge is facing impeachment for delivering a judgment. They brought the impeachment to appease thier vote bank," he said. He expressed surprise that Shiv Sena (UBT) had also signed the petition. The Home Minister said the judgment is that there's a custom to light a lamp at the hilltop. (ANI)