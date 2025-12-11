President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying homage to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the late statesman and scholar.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid homage to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, offering floral tributes at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also honoured the late statesman in a post on X, describing Mukherjee as one of India's most influential political leaders whose decades-long public life strengthened the core institutions of governance. https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1998980643246743662?s=20

Leaders Pay Tribute to 'Towering Statesman'

"On the birth anniversary of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, I pay my respectful tributes to a towering statesman whose illustrious political life spanned decades of dedicated national service. In his many roles, as a parliamentarian, minister, and later as the President of India, he made invaluable contributions to strengthening our democratic institutions. His wisdom and commitment to public life continue to inspire the nation," VP Radhakrishnan wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a "towering statesman and a scholar of exceptional depth." In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. A towering statesman and a scholar of exceptional depth, he served India with unwavering dedication across decades of public life. Pranab Babu's intellect and clarity of thought enriched our democracy at every step. It's a privilege that I got to learn so much from him over the many years we interacted."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the former President, recalling his profound constitutional understanding and decades of dedicated public service that left an indelible mark on India's governance. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Jayanti. A leader dedicated to public service, Mukherjee Ji's profound understanding of the Constitution defined his tenures in public offices. His life and works will continue to inspire our democratic journey."

A Legacy of Statesmanship and Service

Pranab Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, is widely regarded as one of the country's most accomplished administrators. A master of consensus-building, he played a critical role in shaping policies and resolving political challenges during his long and distinguished career in public life.

Fondly remembered as "Pranab Da," he was known for his sharp intellect, disciplined approach and encyclopedic knowledge of constitutional and political affairs. Mukherjee commanded respect across political parties and was instrumental in strengthening India's democratic institutions throughout his parliamentary and presidential tenures. (ANI)