BGSBU, in collaboration with Rajouri's District Administration and IGNCA, hosted a folk tribal musical programme to celebrate and preserve tribal culture. The event featured traditional games, music, and departmental stalls to engage local youth.

Celebrating Tribal Heritage in Rajouri

A folk tribal musical programme was organised by Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in collaboration with the District Administration Rajouri and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) at Founder's Park, BGSBU, with enthusiastic participation from all sections of society. The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, who highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said that such events are a celebration of the unique culture, lifestyle and musical traditions of tribal communities. He emphasised that promoting traditional tribal games can play a significant role in engaging youth in constructive activities and keeping them away from drug abuse. He further added that these initiatives also help in reviving environmentally sustainable lifestyles of tribal communities, which are inherently close to nature.

A Glimpse into Tribal Life and Culture

Engaging Youth and Showcasing Schemes

On the occasion, traditional tribal games such as Bini and weight lifting competitions were organised, drawing active participation from the youth.

A wide range of departmental stalls were set up, showcasing various government schemes, local products and services. The participating departments included Self Help Groups (SHGs), Handloom & Handicrafts, Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Fisheries, Health & Medical Education/Ayush, Industries, Tourism, Agriculture, Horticulture & Apiculture, Forest, Wildlife and Education.

Vibrant Cultural Displays and Performances

Adding to the cultural vibrancy of the event, a traditional hut was constructed by the Tourism Department, depicting tribal lifestyle, while a mud house created by BGSBU students reflected the architectural and cultural ethos of tribal communities.

An open-air museum was also set up, displaying traditional items such as mud pottery, wooden ploughs and straw-based seating arrangements, offering visitors a glimpse into the indigenous way of life.

A captivating drama/skit was presented by the students of BGSBU and Dawn Public School, portraying various aspects of tribal culture, including lifestyle, marriage customs and traditional practices.

The cultural segment of the programme featured performances by singers from tribal communities, particularly Gujjar and Pahari groups, which enthralled the audience and showcased the region's rich musical heritage.

Community Participation and Felicitation

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event and appreciated the efforts of the organisers. At the conclusion of the programme, participants and contributors were felicitated for their performances and contributions.

Among others present on the occasion were SSP Rajouri Gourav Sikarwar (IPS), ADDC Rajouri, Malikzada Sheraz-ul-Haq, Regional Director IGNCA, Dr Shruti Avasthi, Senior Journalist, Founder Director Earth Tribal Foundation, Brijesh Jha, Jb Khurshid Bismil, Chairman MET, Prof. TiTi Xavier, Dean School of Nursing, Mohd Ishaq, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Shams Kamal Anjum Associate Dean and Asghar Ali Shah, Associate Dean along with officers from civil administration, faculty members from BGSBU, students and prominent citizens. (ANI)