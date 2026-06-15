The 30th Annual Urs of Sufi Saint Baji Shafi Sahib concluded in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, drawing thousands of devotees from all faiths. The four-day event highlighted communal harmony with special prayers offered for peace and prosperity.

The 30th Annual Urs of revered Sufi Saint Baji Shafi Sahib concluded with great religious fervour and devotion at the shrine located on a hilltop in Nanga Thub, a far-flung and remote area of Block Khawas Kotranka Sub Division of Rajouri district. The annual Urs was celebrated according to the Islamic or Lunar Calendar.

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Thousands of devotees from across Jammu and Kashmir, as well as from different parts of the country, participated in the four-day spiritual gathering. The Urs commenced on June 12 and concluded on June 14 with special prayers attended by prominent Ulema and religious scholars from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Beacon of Communal Harmony

The event witnessed participation from people belonging to different religious communities, reflecting the shrine's message of communal harmony, brotherhood, and peace. A unique feature of the Urs is the community Langar, where people from all faiths and backgrounds sit together and share meals. Devotees believe that those who visit the shrine with sincere prayers and wishes are blessed and return with their aspirations fulfilled.

Guidance and Organisation

The annual Urs festival is organised and managed by the son of Sufi Saint Baji Shafi Sahib, Baji Aslam Sahib, who is the Gaddi Nasheen (custodian) of the shrine. Under his guidance, the spiritual gathering continues to attract thousands of devotees every year and serves as a symbol of faith, unity, and service to humanity.

A Spiritual and Tourist Hub

Located at the picturesque tourist destination of Nanga Thub in the far-flung and remote Block Khawas of District Rajouri, the shrine remains a major spiritual and tourist attraction throughout the year. Visitors regularly come to seek blessings, spiritual comfort, relief from illnesses, and solutions to personal hardships.

Prayers for Peace and Progress

During the concluding ceremony, special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity, and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as for the safety, unity, and progress of the entire nation. Religious scholars also emphasised the importance of keeping the younger generation away from drug abuse and prayed for a drug-free society.

Boosting Tourism and Local Brotherhood

Speaking to ANI, Ulama-e-Ahle Sunnat President Maulana Farooq Naqshbandi said that they have launched three bid tourism projects in the area, as there were fewer projects. "Our aim is for this area to flourish on the tourism map over the next three years," he remarked. "People have found relief through this, and a message of peace and brotherhood has been conveyed here. I believe the example of brotherhood found in our Budhal Assembly Constituency is perhaps unmatched anywhere else in India," he said.

The successful completion of the Urs once again highlighted the spiritual significance of the shrine and its enduring role in promoting faith, unity, brotherhood, and social harmony among people from all walks of life. (ANI)