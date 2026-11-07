Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Diwali with troops in Sukna, urging soldiers to speak openly about mental health and stress while assuring them of the government's steadfast commitment to the welfare and dignity of their families.

Rajnath Singh Focuses on Soldier Well-being

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the importance of mental health among soldiers, urging them not to bottle up stress, homesickness or work pressure and instead speak openly with their colleagues. Addressing troops during a 'Bada Khana' celebration on the occasion of Diwali at the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps in Sukna, Singh said mental well-being was equally important for personnel serving away from their families.

"It is very important for you to take care of your mental health as well. We all sometimes feel stressed, sometimes miss home, and sometimes face work pressure. All of this is normal. But do not bottle it up inside. Talk openly with your colleagues. We are all each other's support system," he said.

Celebrating Diwali with Troops

Extending Diwali greetings to the troops, the Defence Minister said he had come to Sukna to celebrate the festival with soldiers, as he did every year. "First of all, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all of you for Diwali. There is an atmosphere of excitement and joy across the country as Diwali approaches, and at this time, I have come to celebrate Diwali with all of you here in Sukna. Every year on the occasion of Deepawali, I go among our soldiers," he said.

Singh said he had come to share the festival's happiness with the soldiers, whom he considered members of his family. "Comrades, I haven't come here on a formal visit as the Defence Minister; rather, I have come to share the joys of Deepawali with my family members," he said.

Commitment to Welfare

The Defence Minister said he had come among the troops to salute their courage and express gratitude to their families for their sacrifices. Emphasising the government's responsibility towards soldiers and their families, Singh assured the personnel that their welfare and the safety and dignity of their families would remain a priority.

"The safety and dignity of the family you are away from are also the responsibility of our government. We fully understand your concerns. I assure you that your welfare and that of your family are our responsibility, and we will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility," he said.

Significance of the Festival

Describing the significance of Diwali beyond its traditional celebrations, Singh said the festival represented the movement from darkness to light and negativity to positivity. "Diwali is not just about lighting lamps, eating sweets and setting off fireworks. It means moving from darkness to light, from negativity to positivity, and taking a step from individual feelings toward a sense of community. Today's Bada Khana is an example of this celebration of community," he said.

Highlighting the diversity of the armed forces, he said personnel from different regions, cultures and linguistic backgrounds came together as one family while serving the nation. "Just like the colourful lamps of Diwali, you all come from the country's diverse, colourful cultures, languages and regions. But when we come here, we all become members of one big family. That is what makes us special, and that is our strength. We must preserve this strength at all costs," he said.

Singh arrived at the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps in Sukna, Siliguri, where Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Trishakti Corps, Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, received him.