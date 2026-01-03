Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled portraits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Delhi Assembly. He called it a proud moment and urged attendees to inherit their values and continue their legacy of public service.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled the portraits of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Delhi Legislative Assembly and called it a "moment of pride".

Speaking at the event, Singh stated, "The unveiling of portraits of these great personalities is a moment of pride for us, but it also asks us a silent question: are we prepared to inherit their value system and carry on their legacy, and are we working with the same integrity, empathy, and foresight?"

A Lasting Tribute to National Icons

The portraits were installed in the Assembly House as a mark of deep respect and as a lasting tribute to the monumental contributions of these two national icons to India's democracy, education, culture and public life.

Programme Highlights

The programme witnessed the release of a coffee table book titled "Bharat Mata", which presents Indian nationalism as expressed through painting, architecture and literature. The publication is dedicated to the creative and artistic expression of India's national consciousness and commemorates the 150th anniversary of the composition of the National Song, Vande Mataram.

The Union Defence Minister graced the programme as the Chief Guest. Additionally, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, and Padma Bhushan Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, will be attending as distinguished guests.

Other notable attendees include Parvesh Sahib Singh, Minister for Legislative Affairs, Government of Delhi, and Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly. The function was presided over by the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

As part of the national observance, artists from Sahitya Kala Parishad performed a patriotic cultural programme reflecting India's rich artistic and national heritage, the release noted.

Speaker's Homage to Towering Figures

Further, on the installation of portraits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Delhi Assembly Speaker stated that it is a meaningful homage to two towering national figures whose lives were dedicated to serving the nation and strengthening democratic values. He observed that their lives and contributions embody ideals of patriotism, courage and public service, which continue to inspire elected representatives and citizens alike.

Legacy of the Honoured Leaders

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Eminent Statesman

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an eminent statesman, three-time Prime Minister, and a celebrated orator-poet, played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. His visionary leadership strengthened national security, advanced economic reforms, and uplifted India's global stature.

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya: Revered Reformer

Meanwhile, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, a revered freedom fighter, education reformer, and parliamentarian, worked tirelessly for India's independence and social upliftment. He staunchly opposed the oppressive Rowlatt Act and delivered five historic speeches against it, one lasting six and a half hours. As a member of the Imperial Legislative Council (1910-1920), he delivered 240 speeches and, later, 200 more in the Central Legislative Assembly (1924-1930), totalling 440 influential speeches dedicated to the nation's welfare. (ANI)