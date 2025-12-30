Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Ayodhya on December 31 for the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebrations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera, following an invitation from general secretary Champat Rai which he accepted.

Rajnath Singh Confirms Ayodhya Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday and participate in the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebrations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera. Singh shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Tomorrow, 31st December, I shall be in Ayodhya. Looking forward to visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera and also attend the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebrations," the 'X' post said. Earlier, on December 14, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai announced that Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi will be observed on December 31. He said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been invited to the occasion which he had accepted. "We have invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for that day, and he has accepted. When the country's Defence Minister comes, the Chief Minister might also come," he added.

Pratishtha Dwadashi Celebrations and Rituals

On the second day of the Pratishtha Dwadashi Patotsav celebrations, various rituals were performed as part of the Yajna ceremonies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. These included Tattva Kalash, Tattva Homa, Manyu Sukta Homa, Ram Taraka Mantra Homa, and other sacred rites. In the evening, a paalki procession for the deity was held. The palanquin circumambulates the Shri Ram Mandir premises three times daily, and this sequence will continue throughout the rituals.

Significance of the Sacred Rites

All these programs are being conducted under the guidance of Pujya Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj. According to the acharyas performing the worship, this ritual is a Vedic karmic ritual intended to balance the fundamental elements of creation and eliminate adharma, obstacles, and unrest.

Temple's Formal Completion

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the saffron 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the spire of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolically marking the formal completion of the temple's construction. (ANI)