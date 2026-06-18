Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform Bhoomi Pujan for a 10,000-tonne Aluminium Extrusion Press in Nagpur to boost indigenous manufacturing. The project will reduce import dependence for the defence and aerospace sectors.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the state-of-the-art 10,000-tonne Aluminium Extrusion Press at Yantra India Limited (YIL), Ordnance Factory, Ambajhari in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on June 19.

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As per a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the ceremony will be attended by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and other senior officials of the Department of Defence Production as well as YIL. The proposed extrusion press will be a major national asset for the defence manufacturing sector. It will strengthen the nation's capability to produce large, high-strength and precision aluminium alloy extrusions to cater to the requirements of the defence & aerospace sectors. The project will help reduce dependence on imports of critical aluminium extruded components and support indigenous manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

India's Defence Production Hits Record High

On Wednesday, the Defence Minister welcomed India's annual defence production reaching an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in financial year 2025-26, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the efforts of stakeholders across the defence sector. In a post on X, Singh said, "Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India's defence production is reaching new heights every year. I am delighted to inform everyone that India's annual defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26."

According to the Ministry of Defence, the latest figure marks a 15.6 per cent increase over the previous financial year's output of Rs 1.54 lakh crore. It also represents a 110 per cent rise since FY 2020-21, when defence production stood at Rs 84,643 crore. Indigenous defence production has increased nearly fourfold from Rs 43,746 crore recorded in FY 2013-14.

MoD said Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public sector units accounted for about 76 per cent of the total production during FY 2025-26, while the private sector contributed 24 per cent. The private sector's share rose from 22 per cent in FY 2024-25 and reached an all-time high of around Rs 42,000 crore, reflecting its growing role in the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The growth in domestic defence production has also contributed to a record performance in defence exports. India recorded defence exports worth Rs 38,424 crore during FY 2025-26, the highest ever, the MoD added.

The Defence Minister also credited the Department of Defence Production and industry stakeholders, both public and private, for the sustained rise in output. "The remarkable rise in India's defence production in recent years is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders. This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of the country's expanding defence industrial base. With sustained policy support, several new initiatives, increased private sector participation, and growing export capabilities, the defence production sector is poised for continued acceleration in the years ahead," the Defence Minister added. (ANI)