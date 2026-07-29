YSRCP leaders, including former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, staged a protest in Nellore demanding the immediate resignation of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh over alleged large-scale irregularities in the DSC recruitment process.

Leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday staged a protest rally from VRC Centre to the Gandhi Statue in Nellore, demanding the immediate resignation of Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh over an alleged scam in the DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment. The protest saw the participation of senior leaders, including former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, and various constituency in-charges.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe, Lokesh's Resignation

Speaking to reporters during the protest, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh was "involved in large-scale irregularities in the DSC recruitment process" and demanded a comprehensive inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Minister Nara Lokesh was involved in large-scale irregularities in the DSC recruitment process. A comprehensive CBI inquiry should be conducted into the alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment. Lokesh should resign immediately," Govardhan Reddy said. He further alleged that the sports quota was misused, claiming that "candidates with recommendations from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh secured jobs under the sports quota." Drawing a parallel with national events, the former minister added, "Just as the Union Education Minister resigned over the NEET paper leak issue, Lokesh should also resign." He also raised demands for the continuation of welfare schemes, including Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, along with an unemployment allowance for job seekers.

Echoing these sentiments, MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy also claimed that lakhs of unemployed youth were "deceived" by the Minister. "Lakhs of unemployed youth were deceived by Lokesh. Their protests and agitation will continue until Lokesh resigns. Despite presenting evidence, the government has failed to take any action," the MLC alleged.

YS Jagan Slams Government, Vows to Intensify Protests

Earlier, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the protesters unanimously demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him morally responsible for the alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment. He said it was the Chandrababu Naidu government's failure that had forced talented and hardworking youth, who should have been building their careers through merit, onto the streets in protest.

Instead, thousands of unemployed youth had spent years preparing day and night to secure teaching jobs, but the government's handling of the Mega DSC recruitment had shattered their aspirations through alleged paper leaks and irregular appointments.

Despite evidence and documents coming into the public domain, neither Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu nor Nara Lokesh had responded to the allegations, choosing instead to divert public attention rather than answer legitimate questions, he said.

YS Jagan reaffirmed that the YSRCP would continue to stand firmly with students and unemployed youth and would intensify the movement in the coming days until their demands are addressed. Congratulating everyone who participated in the statewide protests, he said the party would remain committed to fighting for justice and protecting the future of Andhra Pradesh's youth. (ANI)