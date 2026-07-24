The Union Cabinet approved amendments to the anti-paper leak law amid the NEET-UG row. The government is ready for a debate in Parliament, but the Opposition demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation first, causing a deadlock.

Govt Approves Stricter Anti-Paper Leak Law

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen the anti-paper leak law amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG row, while deadlock in Parliament continued for the fifth day. According to sources, the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

This follows a late-night video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, who promised that "stricter" action would be taken against paper leaks as the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests continue over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. In the video, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill.

Delhi Police has also constituted a Special Task Force (STF) in the Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Meanwhile, after PM Modi's announcement for establishing fast-track courts, High Courts in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra (Bombay High Court) have established fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

Parliamentary Deadlock Continues Amid Protests

Even after the steps taken by the Centre and a call for discussion on the irregularities related to the examinations, the Opposition has asserted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a pre-condition to a parliamentary debate.

Government Urges Opposition to Allow Discussion

In the Lok Sabha, as Opposition members rushed to the Well of the House despite repeated appeals from the Chair, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised that the government was ready for a discussion and not having it now would not send the right message to the nation.

Addressing the House amid the protests, Rijiju said, "I have requested KC Venugopal ji once again today, when we are all of the opinion that there should be a discussion on NEET. The PM has assured the nation. Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike and demanded a discussion. If we do not hold a discussion, it will not send the right message to the country."

He then turned his appeal directly to the Leader of the Opposition, saying, "I appeal to Rahul Gandhi to explain that to your MPs. I do not understand why we can't have a good discussion on this on the 5th day of Parliament. Don't put forward a condition," referring to the opposition MPs demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rijiju said that the Centre has called for the debate on the NEET paper leak and related matters to begin immediately, while claiming that Congress was "not interested" in discussion. The Union Minister said, "For five days, we were unable to discuss the NEET paper leak. So, we appealed today as well. Our minister will brief us on the important cabinet decision. Rahul Gandhi was in the House today, so we asked that the debate begin immediately. Now, the Congress party has shown that it's not interested in debate. Those who were protesting, and Sonam Wangchuk, the most prominent figure among the protesters, also broke his hunger strike and said that the discussion should take place now. I don't think there's any benefit in politicising this. We should focus on how to take concrete steps and the future of the students."

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the education system, the future of students and the role of youth in nation-building were a collective responsibility. "In a democracy, the best place for dialogue is the floor of the House. Through this dialogue on the floor of the House, we can formulate a good action plan for a robust, vigilant, and sensitive examination system in the future," he said. "I believe the opposition should not resort to unnecessary politics, stir up excitement, and exploit circumstances for small political gains. Parliament is a major forum where a full discussion should take place," Yadav told ANI.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "I have said this earlier too that the Opposition's conduct is highly irresponsible. Opposition had demanded a discussion, and the government is ready for all kinds of discussions. But now they do not want a discussion but want to cause ruckus in the House. Parliament exists to discuss matters of the country. So, have a discussion. Who is stopping you? You present your side, Govt will present theirs. But they will be exposed. What the PM has decided, he has said that nobody will have permission to play with the future of students and stringent action will be taken; he has spoken of a fast-track court. If a crime is done, action is taken too. Government is ready to take action."

Opposition Stands Firm on Resignation Demand

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition was ready to discuss the paper leak issue in Parliament but demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan be removed before any dialogue. Gandhi alleged that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had invited MPs to discuss the matter, but said he was not allowed to respond when he tried to speak. "Just now, Minister Rijiju made a statement that he wants to tell our MPs that there should be a discussion. Normal protocol says that if someone mentions someone else's name, they are responded to. When I wanted to respond, my mic was taken away. I wasn't given the opportunity, said the Congress MP.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message regarding assurances to students amid ongoing exam-related protests, demanding that the Prime Minister address the issue on the floor of the Parliament. "He should speak in the Parliament; only then we will understand his authentic words. When he comes, let him give a statement. Instead of speaking at 12 midnight, if he comes to the Parliament during the day and says what he wants to say, then we will see," Kharge said.

Other Parliamentary Proceedings

Immediately following his statement, the Upper House was adjourned. The day in the Parliament began with Opposition MPs' protest against the NEET-UG paper leak at Makar Dwar. Parliament witnessed several adjournments before both Houses were finally adjourned till July 27, Monday.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Nityanand Rai moved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

Both Houses also paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War, honouring their supreme sacrifice on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. (ANI)