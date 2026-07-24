A Saket Court issued a bailable warrant against a Jio nodal officer for not appearing as a witness in the Shraddha Murder case. The officer, Prakash Saxena, was summoned for evidence in the trial of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

A Saket Court on Friday issued a bailable warrant against a nodal officer of telecom giant Jio for non-appearance for evidence. He was summoned as a witness by the Court in the Shraddha Murder case. He did not appear despite service of the summons.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala is facing trial for the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar.

Warrant Against Jio Nodal Officer

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi issued a bailable warrant against Prakash Saxena, nodal officer, Jio, after noting that neither he nor anyone on his behalf appeared before the court.

The court noted that Summons stands served upon Prosecution Witness (PW) Prakash Saxena, Nodal Officer, Jio. None has appeared on behalf of Jio despite service.

"On account of the absence of PW Prakash Saxena, Nodal Officer, Jio, despite service of summons, let bailable warrants be issued against Prakash Saxena, Nodal Officer, Jio for the sum of Rs 5,000 returnable for 30.07.2026," ASJ Jaggi ordered on July 24.

Court Proceedings and Applications

The Investigation Officer, Inspector Ram Singh, was recalled for further examination-in-chief on Friday. However, his testimony could not be recorded after the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey requested to defer the further cross-examination for some other day.

The court has issued fresh summons to Inspector Ram Singh, Sub-Inspector Ankit Sharma and MHC (M) with production of case property for July 27 at 02:00 P.M.

During the hearing, advocate Seema Kushwaha, counsel for the complainant, moved an application lodging her protest and seeking direction to be passed about the seating arrangement of the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the courtroom.

The court said, "At the outset, the application moved is sans (without) the signature of the complainant, Sreejay Walker, who is the brother of the deceased and only bears the signature of the learned counsel."

While rejecting the application, the court said, "Be that as it may, this Court on July 22 has already dealt with the protest and declined the same."

"The present application is nothing but re-agitation of the same issue. The Court finds no merit in the application and the same is dismissed. No order to costs," ASJ Jaggi ordered.

Due to a rush of work and five cases listed for final arguments on July 25, the court cancelled the date of July 25. Now the matter will be heard on July 27.

Trial Progress and Case Background

On July 23, in the court, the testimony of investigation officer Inspector Ram Singh was recorded.

Inspector Ram Singh is the investigation officer who investigated the case and interrogated the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala.

Inspector Ram Singh is the officer who filed the charge sheet after investigation. Aaftab Amin Poonawala is facing trial in this case.

On Tuesday, the court recorded the testimony of DNA expert V R Girnar in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

His statement was recorded in connection with the biological and DNA examination conducted in the present case.

Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala is being represented by Advocate Akshay Bhandari and Megha Saroa.

On May 29, the court had listed the Shraddha Walkar murder case matter for day-to-day hearing from July 20, 2026 till July 27 to expedite the trial.

Eight Prosecution witnesses are to be examined. 13 witnesses' chief evidence has been partly recorded, and there are 12 witnesses whose evidence was deferred.

This case pending since 2023.

It is alleged that Shraddha Walkar was murdered by his friend Aftab Amin Poonawala in May 2022. His case came to light in November 2022 after her parents actively tried to contact her. An FIR was lodged at Mehrauli police station in November 2022. It is alleged that Aftab threw the body parts of Shraddha in the jungle after murdering her.

Shraddha's father, Vikas Walkar, died in 2025. (ANI)