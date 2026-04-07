Union Minister Rajnath Singh, at a rally in Barrackpore, accused CM Mamata Banerjee of "oppression" and "betrayal," stating she dismantled West Bengal's economy. He said the "daughter betrayed Bengal," leaving the state behind others.

Rajnath Singh Accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Betrayal'

In a high-voltage campaign rally on Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a blistering critique of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of presiding over a regime of "oppression" and "betrayal." Addressing a massive gathering in the industrial belt of Barrackpore, the senior BJP leader argued that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has systematically dismantled West Bengal's economic potential over its three terms in power.

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Speaking at a public rally in Barrackpore, Rajnath Singh took direct aim at the TMC's famous 2021 election slogan, "Bangla nijer meyekei chay" (Bengal wants its own daughter), framing the current state of affairs as a personal breach of trust by the Chief Minister. "Mamata Didi, I respect you. You have been the Chief Minister of West Bengal three times. What have you done? You have inflicted injustice on the people of Bengal and caused oppression. Compared to other states in India, you have left Bengal behind. TMC, during its three terms, has worsened the condition of West Bengal. Mamata Ji had given the slogan "Bangla nijer meyekei chay" (Bengal wants its own daughter). Bengal did choose its daughter three times, but the daughter betrayed Bengal," he said.

'Industries Are Leaving Bengal'

He emphasised that while other Indian states are surging ahead, West Bengal has been "left behind", highlighting the state's deteriorating industrial climate. He alleged that the TMC government has actively created an environment hostile to business. "Across the country, investment and industrial development are progressing, but one state is not moving forward in terms of investment -- that state is West Bengal. This is because the TMC (Trinamool Congress) government is in power here, and its Chief Minister is not allowing investments to come in. While the rest of the country is advancing in industry, the industries that existed here are also leaving. Those who thought of investing in Bengal are unable to gather the courage to do so because of the presence of the TMC government," said Rajnath Singh.

Dilip Ghosh Alleges TMC Uses Intimidation

Following the public rally, Rajnath Singh also held a roadshow. Earlier in the day, BJP candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency Dilip Ghosh took a hit at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the party wins elections through intimidation and obstruction of opposition forces, while expressing confidence that voters will decisively reject it in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh claimed that the TMC's influence will wane rapidly as polling approaches. "The TMC always wins elections by threatening people and stopping the opposition. They were trying to move forward in the same way, but see, after a week, the TMC will slowly disappear from the market. They won't be seen on the streets. Not a single goon will remain outside. All the leaders will look after their homes," he said.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)