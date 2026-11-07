Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Sukna, West Bengal, to review the Trishakti Corps' operational readiness. He emphasized modernizing military equipment, enhancing border infrastructure, and bolstering soldier morale ahead of Diwali.

Rajnath Singh Reviews Operational Readiness of Trishakti Corps

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the operational preparedness of Trishakti Corps at Sukna, West Bengal, on Saturday. He was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the deployment of advanced military equipment and emerging technologies to enhance operational capabilities & combat effectiveness. According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, Singh expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the Corps and appreciated its contribution to nation-building through infrastructure development and community welfare initiatives in border areas, aimed at strengthening ties with local communities.

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen VMB Krishnan; and General Officer Commanding, 33 Corps, Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann were present on the occasion, along with other senior Army officers. Later, addressing the soldiers during Barakhana on the eve of Diwali, Singh commended their courage, professionalism and unwavering dedication towards safeguarding the nation's frontiers under challenging operational conditions.

Logistics and Modernization Efforts

Underlining the importance of logistics in national security, Singh described Sukna and its surrounding region as a critical hub for the movement of supplies, weaponry, food, medical provisions and personnel to forward locations. He stated that Sukna serves as a vital link in the security architecture of Eastern India and its geographical sensitivity necessitates round-the-clock operational readiness. He added that the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working to strengthen supply chains and ensure that soldiers deployed at forward locations have access to all essential requirements.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that budgetary allocations for roads, tunnels, border infrastructure and modern equipment have been increased, with the nation steadily progressing towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. “Our start-ups and industries are now manufacturing drones, anti-drone systems, and other state-of-the-art equipment for the soldiers. It is a matter of pride that our Defence Forces are actively embracing emerging technologies, learning drone operations, enhancing their understanding of cyber security, and undergoing training in new methodologies. This transformation will prepare us for the future,” he said.

Addressing Modern Warfare and Soldier Well-being

Adapting to Modern Security Challenges

Highlighting the changing nature of modern warfare, Singh emphasised that security challenges are no longer confined to conventional exchanges of gunfire or artillery along the borders, but encompass hybrid warfare, proxy wars, cyber-attacks, drone incursions and information warfare. He stated that adversaries increasingly resort to spreading rumours through social media, monitoring sensitive locations using drones and attempting to compromise military systems through cyber-attacks. He exhorted the personnel to remain vigilant and prepared to safeguard national security across all domains.

Morale and Mental Health

Rajnath Singh reaffirmed the Government's commitment to taking every possible step to boost troop morale and urged officers to spend quality time with soldiers whenever possible. Such interactions, he said, would foster a strong sense of belonging among personnel and reinforce their confidence that the Government and the entire nation stand firmly with them. Singh also underscored the importance of mental health and emotional well-being among Defence Forces personnel. Acknowledging that soldiers may experience stress due to separation from their families and the demands of their duties, he encouraged them to communicate openly with their comrades and seek support rather than suppress their feelings.

Describing the North-Eastern region as the 'first edge' rather than the 'last edge' of India, Rajnath Singh said that the region represents the beginning of the nation's geographical and cultural landscape, as it receives the first rays of the morning sun. He highlighted the North-East's rich biodiversity, natural beauty, cultural diversity and unique traditions, describing it as an integral part of India's identity. Singh extended Diwali greetings to the personnel and their families, assuring them that the Government remains committed to their safety, dignity and well-being. He described Barakhana as a reflection of the spirit of togetherness and equality, stating that such gatherings transcend ranks and hierarchies, bringing personnel from diverse regions, cultures and linguistic backgrounds together as one family. (ANI)

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