The Chhattisgarh government has launched a Nursing Skill College in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district, aiming to provide quality healthcare training and guaranteed employment to 120 girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 28 (ANI): With the establishment of a Nursing Skill College, the Chhattisgarh Government laid the foundation of major transformation in the fields of education, skill and employment in the state’s tribal-dominated Jashpur district, which was once grappling with the shadow of Naxalism as well as a lack of amenities. The Nursing Skill College, recently inaugurated in Jashpur’s Ara, is going to emerge as a significant tool in the transformational journey of Chhattisgarh. The establishment of the institute in the far end of Chhattisgarh is not merely the commencement of an educational institute but an initiative to open new avenues of education, self-reliance and employment generation. Calling the establishment of the nursing college important for society as well as the healthcare sector during its inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “It is said that Health is Wealth, and if we want to keep society healthy, we have to keep everyone healthy. Along with doctors, the role of nurses is also very important in building society. Doctors are considered second only to God because they work to save lives. However, the contribution of nurses and sisters in this entire healthcare system is also very significant, and it cannot be ignored. Without nurses, doctors will not be able to do much either.”

The establishment of the Nursing Skill College in Ara is even more significant because this region has been facing the challenge geographically as well as socially. Now, daughters here do not need to give up on their dreams due to the unavailability of facilities. As many as 120 girl students are being trained in the first batch of the nursing college, run as a joint initiative of the Pan IIT Alumni Association and the Government of Chhattisgarh. The students in the institute particularly belong to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backwards Classes, whose families are economically weak and lack sufficient resources for higher education. The initiative, which is being run under the supervision of retired Army officer Major Jyoti Verma, aims to make girl students from economically and socially disadvantaged sections self-reliant by providing quality nursing education. Major Jyoti Verma shared that she has served in the Army as a Short Service Commission officer and has experience working in various major military hospitals. Now, she is putting that experience to use in shaping the future of Chhattisgarh's daughters. A two-year ANM nursing course is being run at the college. In the first year, students are trained in technical nursing subjects, basic curriculum and skill development. Thereafter, through on-ground campus selection, the students will get training and employment opportunities in major hospitals of cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi. According to Major Jyoti, the institution has made arrangements to ensure 100 per cent placement. After permanent appointment, the starting salary would range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 per month. Collector Rohit Vyas informed that this Nursing Skill College has been started as a joint initiative of the Pan IIT Alumni Association and the Government of Chhattisgarh. Here, 120 girl students will be trained, and arrangements have been made for placement in good hospitals after training. Healthcare facilities are expanding continuously, and along with this, demand for trained nurses and caregivers is also rising. In such a situation, this institution will create good employment opportunities for local girls. In the future, there are plans to start this model in other districts of the state as well. Expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the district administration, and Pan IIT, student Chandni Patel from Raigarh district and Dolly Sarathi (Jashpur) stated that the nursing college will improve healthcare facilities in the region and also generate employment opportunities for them. (ANI)