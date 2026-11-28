The Rouse Avenue Court has requested a response from AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj concerning a revision petition filed by Parvesh Verma, challenging the dismissal of his criminal defamation complaint against the AAP leader.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday sought a response from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on a revision petition filed by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma challenging the dismissal of his criminal defamation complaint against the AAP leader. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ruby Neeraj Kumar sought Bhardwaj's response to the revision petition. Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, appearing for the AAP leader, sought time from the court to file a reply. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 16. Senior advocate Sacchin Puri appeared on behalf of Parvesh Verma.

The revision petition challenges the October 10 order of the magistrate court, which had dismissed Verma's criminal defamation complaint against Bhardwaj and declined to take cognisance of the allegations. The Rouse Avenue Court had issued notice on the revision petition on November 5. The defamation complaint pertains to social media posts made by Bhardwaj in May 2026 concerning an incident at S S Mota Singh Public School, a private school in West Delhi. The incident was linked to a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Verma had alleged that Bhardwaj's posts on X, Instagram and Facebook damaged his and his family's reputation by linking his name to the school and the incident. He had submitted video clips dated May 15, 2026, along with posts from Bhardwaj's X account, in support of his complaint.

During the proceedings before the magistrate court, Verma had recorded his statement and alleged that Bhardwaj falsely claimed that he was helping an accused in the case, that the school's trust belonged to him and that he had appointed a person to the trust. Verma had maintained that neither he nor his family had any connection with the school or its trust. He also denied having any role in appointing the trust member and rejected the allegation that he had helped make the trust's files disappear. Describing the alleged impact of the social media posts, Verma had told the court that his friends and party workers forwarded the posts to him on WhatsApp. He further stated that two acquaintances had told him that they believed he was involved in the incident. Verma had also submitted that he had contested elections four times and that his family had a political reputation to protect. He alleged that Bhardwaj neither contacted him nor tendered an apology after receiving a legal notice.

However, while dismissing the complaint on October 10, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal observed that the imputations made by Bhardwaj were like questions and did not amount to defamation. The magistrate declined to take cognisance of the complaint. Following the dismissal, Verma approached the sessions court through a revision petition challenging the magistrate's order. The matter will now be heard on December 16 after the response from Bhardwaj is filed. (ANI)