UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has urged the Opposition to support the Delimitation Bill and women's reservation, noting these reforms will boost parliamentary representation and strengthen democratic processes across the nation.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday urged Opposition parties to support the proposed Delimitation Bill and women’s reservation, saying the move would strengthen democracy and ensure women receive their rightful representation in Parliament and state Assemblies. Addressing a press conference at his official residence, 7 Kalidas Marg, Maurya congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet on behalf of Uttar Pradesh. He accused the Congress, along with its allies, including the Samajwadi Party, of obstructing women’s representation in legislative bodies since Independence. Maurya referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and the special session of Parliament convened to discuss women’s reservation, saying the parties that opposed the legislation would be remembered by women across the country. “The parties that opposed giving reservation benefits to women, who constitute half of the country’s population, will certainly be remembered by the women of this nation,” he said.

Welcoming the Union Cabinet’s decision to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across states based on the 2011 Census, Maurya said the proposed delimitation would also increase the strength of state Legislative Assemblies. “In Uttar Pradesh, the number of MPs will rise from 80 to 120, and the number of MLAs will increase from 403 to approximately 605. A similar proportional increase will take place in every state, with 33 per cent of these seats reserved for women,” he said. He added that the delimitation and women’s reservation process would begin with the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Maurya said the proposed increase would create opportunities for more capable representatives and enable women to participate more actively in governance and policymaking.

Appealing to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, Maurya said, “I urge them not to oppose this bill. It is in the nation’s interest, strengthens our democracy and aligns with the core spirit of the Constitution.” Expressing confidence in the passage of the legislation, he said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government expected support from several political parties, which would help secure the required numbers in Parliament. “We are eagerly awaiting that moment. Once this bill is passed, the entire nation, including Uttar Pradesh, will celebrate,” he said. Maurya also appealed to parties still opposing the proposed legislation to reconsider their stand, saying the expansion of legislative representation and 33 per cent reservation would provide women with greater opportunities in the country’s democratic institutions. (ANI)