Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 125 BRO infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,000 crore from Ladakh. The projects, spanning 9 states/UTs, include roads, bridges, and the Shyok Tunnel to boost border connectivity and military mobility.

Rajnath Singh Dedicates 125 BRO Projects to the Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said that the Government, Armed Forces, and organisations like the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working diligently for the "holistic development of our border areas," according to the Ministry of Defence press release Rajnath Singh made the remarks after dedicating to the nation 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of BRO - the most to be inaugurated simultaneously - from Ladakh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Spread across 2 Union Territories - Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir - and 7 States - Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal & Mizoram, these projects - 28 Roads, 93 Bridges and 4 Miscellaneous - have been completed at a cost of approxaimately Rs 5,000 crore, the highest-value inaugurations in the BRO's history, said the release. These upgraded infrastructure projects will significantly improve last-mile connectivity to remote villages and forward military locations, bringing these areas closer to the national mainstream.

A Testament to 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Defence Minister, in his address, described the projects as a testament to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat. The event was organised on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road at the Shyok Tunnel, one of the key projects inaugurated by Shri Rajnath Singh. This engineering marvel, built in one of the world's toughest and most challenging terrain, will ensure all-weather, reliable connectivity to this strategic area, he said, adding that this 920-metre Cut and Cover tunnel will significantly enhance security, mobility, and rapid deployment capabilities, especially during harsh winters, as the region is prone to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme temperatures, added the release.

Connectivity: A Lifeline for Security and Development

Defence Minister also virtually inaugurated the Galwan War Memorial in Ladakh to honour the unmatched bravery, commitment, and sacrifice of the Armed Forces personnel. He voiced the Government's resolve to develop the border areas, stating that these connectivity tools are lifelines for security, economy, and disaster management. "There are numerous benefits of robust infrastructure in border areas. It ensures military mobility, smooth transportation of logistics, an increase in tourism & employment opportunities and, most importantly, stronger faith in development, democracy & the government," he said.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that the speed with which India is strengthening its borders with roads, tunnels, smart fencing, integrated command centres & surveillance systems is proof that connectivity is a backbone of security, and not a separate entity. He commended the BRO for significantly accelerating national development by completing complex projects with speed & efficiency, and through indigenous solutions.

BRO's Role in National Development Praised

The BRO has emerged as a synonym of 'Communication' and 'Connectivity', he said, underlining the Government's endeavour to bolster these two important facets of development in border areas. "Our Government, Armed Forces, and organisations like the BRO are working diligently for the holistic development of our border areas. We must continue strengthening the bond between the border regions and the national mainstream so that any external factors do not influence the relationship," he said. (ANI)