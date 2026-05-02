Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Armed Forces' valour, stating it extends beyond the battlefield to humanitarian aid during disasters. Speaking at 'Shaurya Sandhya', he cited their ethos of 'Nation First, Service Before Self'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed the Indian Armed Forces, which he said has exceeded beyond the battlefield, providing humanitarian assistance in disaster-struck areas.

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Speaking at 'Shaurya Sandhya' organised in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I feel immense pride in saying that the valour of our armed forces is not limited to the battlefield. Whenever an unfortunate disaster strikes the country or the world, be it an earthquake, a flood, a tsunami, or anything else, our soldiers immediately arrive to provide assistance. Whether displaying valour on the battlefield or serving the victims, our armed forces have demonstrated their valour everywhere..."

Valour Beyond the Battlefield

Rajnath Singh paid humble tributes to the Indian Defence Forces whose unmatched valour & indomitable spirit marked Operation Sindoor as a golden chapter in India's military history while underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism through decisive action, according to a release from the Defence Ministry.

Defence Minister commended the valour, dedication and patriotism of the soldiers, and stated that their ethos of Nation First & Service Before Self has defined India's military traditions from ancient times to contemporary operations such as Operation Sindoor. He added that the valour of the Defence Forces extends beyond the battlefield as they provide humanitarian assistance as first responders during natural disasters within the country & abroad.

"Our soldiers use weapons to protect their people, and deliver food & medicines to those in need during times of crisis. This is the defining characteristic of our Defence Forces," he said.

A Confluence of Art and Valour

The event was a unique confluence of art and valour with top defence officials, hundreds of personnel and noted artists such as Padma Shri awardees Anup Jalota and Kailash Kher in attendance. Harshdeep Kaur and Manoj Muntashir were also in attendance.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that valour and art are often viewed as opposites, but they, in fact, complement each other. He described them as powerful expressions emanating from human emotions, according to the release.

Defence Minister underlined that the marching songs by military bands unify soldiers, with music transforming individual identity into collective strength. This sentiment, he said, is deeply embedded in the ethos of the Defence Forces.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth attended the event. (ANI)