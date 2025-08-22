Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s “India is a shining Mercedes” remark a confession, not a joke, highlighting India’s Ferrari-like economic growth while Pakistan remains in a “dumper state.”

New Delhi [India]: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a dig at Pakistan Army Chief over his "India is a shining Mercedes" remark and said he did not consider Asim Munir's statement as "mere troll material" but a "confession" that Pakistan is a "dumper" state. Singh said that everyone acknowledged that India has built a "Ferrari-like economy" and Pakistan is still in a "dumper state".

“I would like to draw your attention to the statement given recently by Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. He said, 'India is a shining Mercedes coming on the highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?' India's economy is like a Mercedes and a Ferrari running on the highway. He (Munir) said, I am not saying. Pakistan's economy is like a dump truck full of debris”

"Now you people know the answer to this. Now, Asim Munir was trolled a lot for this statement both inside Pakistan and all over the world," Rajnath Singh noted.

Rajnath Singh said this while addressing The Economic Times World Leaders' Forum 2025 in the national capital.

Singh also said that India is economically growing much faster due to "right policies" than Pakistan, even though both countries gained Independence at the same time.

“Everyone said that if two countries got independence at the same time and one country built a Ferrari-like economy through hard work, right policies and foresight and the other is still in a dumper state, then it is their own failure. I consider this statement of Asim Munir as a confession. I do not consider his statement as mere troll material...”

"If we do not pay attention to the historical indication behind this serious warning, then it can become a matter of concern for us. And yes, if we pay attention to this and prepare for it, then India is capable of giving a befitting reply to such warnings," he remarked.