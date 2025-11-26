A video of a woman slapping a man at Mumbai’s Govandi Railway Station for making obscene gestures has gone viral. The incident has sparked debate over women’s safety on public transport, prompting calls for stricter action against harassment.

A shocking incident at Mumbai’s Govandi Railway Station has sparked widespread online debate after a video showing a woman slapping a man for allegedly staring at her and making obscene gestures went viral. Captured by the woman herself, the footage has reignited conversations about women’s safety in public spaces and emphasised the need for stricter measures against harassment on railway premises.

Woman Records Man Making Obscene Gestures

The video, first shared on Instagram, shows the woman filming the man seated across the platform at Govandi Railway Station on Mumbai’s Harbour Line. According to her, the man repeatedly made inappropriate gestures towards her. She claimed that when she tried to ignore him, he allegedly called out from across the tracks and continued his offensive behaviour.

Woman Confronts and Slaps the Man

Despite being recorded, the man allegedly continued making obscene signs. The woman said his behaviour became bolder once he realised he was being filmed. She then approached him directly, confronted him, and slapped him.

The man, however, denies all allegations, repeatedly stating, “I didn’t do anything.”

Several commuters nearby gathered around during the confrontation. While some attempted to intervene, the woman continued reprimanding the man, saying: “When I started recording, you began doing even more dirty gestures.”

Commuters Step In

Eyewitnesses seated near the man appeared visibly shocked. Some questioned him directly, while others tried to calm the woman. The incident drew considerable attention as more passengers congregated around the scene.

Netizens Praise Woman’s Courage

The video quickly went viral, with social media users praising the woman for taking a stand against harassment. Comments included:

“Good that she didn’t stay silent. Sometimes a slap teaches what manners couldn’t.”

“Kudos to her courage! No one should tolerate harassment.”

“Good that people around gave him a beating too. Society is waking up to harassment. Good job, guys!”

Many expressed hope that bystanders would intervene in similar cases rather than remaining passive.

Growing Concern Over Safety at Railway Stations

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over women’s safety on Mumbai’s suburban railway platforms. Commuters and online users have urged authorities to enhance surveillance, increase patrolling, and enforce strict punishment for misconduct on public transport routes.