The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a helpline number for school-going students in the state.

Student Grievances Prompt Action

According to the corporation's PRO, some of the students have complained to the Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik about the buses not leaving on time, not stopping at the bus stop, late arrival of buses, and sudden cancellations of buses. After listening to the grievance of the students, Minister Pratap Sarnaik came to a conclusion and on Wednesday launched the Helpline number for school-going students facing issues on ST buses.

MSRTC's Role in Student Commute

The ST Corporation provides bus rides to lakhs of students across the state to reach school and return home. The state government provides a 66.66 per cent discount on monthly passes to school students to travel from home to school through ST. Also, under the 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar' scheme, girls up to 12th standard are given free monthly passes.

Direct Complaints and Severe Consequences

However, when Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman Pratap Sarnaik visited the Dharashiv Central Bus Stand, the school students present there raised many problems and complaints before the minister. Some of the students complained that many students are suffering academically due to the fact that many school buses do not leave on time, do not stop at the bus stop due to crowding, late arrival of buses or are sudden cancellations.

Also, children are expected to go home at least an hour after school and college leave in the evening. However, due to buses not arriving on time or sudden cancellations, children reach home very late. Due to this, they have to bear the scolding of their parents. In many places, parents have even punished students for coming late due to a misunderstanding. As a result, there have been incidents of student suicides. (ANI)