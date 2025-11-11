Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, called for India to become a creator of technology. He emphasised building ecosystems for innovation and collaboration to harness new-age tech like AI for defence capabilities.

For India to move from a consumer to a creator of technology, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underlined the need to not only acquire new innovations but also create the conditions where niche products thrive through sound processes, agile institutions, and a spirit of collaboration that unites the soldier, the scientist, the start-up, and the strategist, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. He was delivering the inaugural address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), on the theme 'Harnessing New Age Technology for Defence Capability Development', in New Delhi on November 11.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Defence Minister called for building systems and ecosystems that make the creation as well as adoption of new technology natural, swift & self-sustaining. "If our foundations are strong, our institutions agile, our minds open, and our collaboration seamless, then every new technological wave will not overwhelm us. It will propel us. We will not merely adapt to revolutions made elsewhere but become the architects of revolutions born here," he said.

Harnessing Technology for Agile and Adaptive Defence

While Singh stressed absorbing and adapting to disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Quantum Computing & Swarm Tech, he said the true test of advancement lies in how the apparatus functions, the MoD statement added. "The power of technology is not limited to devices or algorithms; it lies in its all-encompassing nature - the way it redefines every process, system, and decision that contributes to national security. Harnessing technology is not just about adding new tools; it is about making our institutions more agile, anticipatory & adaptive, and creating a defence architecture that learns continuously, responds instantly & evolves relentlessly in tune with the pace of change," he stated.

The Defence Minister asserted that high-speed data links, AI-driven algorithms, quantum computing and autonomous systems will achieve less without quick internal processes and robust human & institutional capacity to absorb and apply them effectively. He highlighted that much of defence readiness rests on "invisible technologies which include secure data architectures, encrypted networks, automated maintenance systems, and interoperable databases".

Fostering a National Ecosystem for Innovation

Highlighting the government's efforts to make India a leader in technology, Rajnath Singh stated that, today, the defence industrial base is expanding with renewed confidence and clarity, with the synergy among DRDO, Armed Forces, industry & academia creating a virtuous cycle of research, testing, field feedback, and innovation. He emphasised that India can no longer be content with merely catching up to global innovation, and there is a need to continue nurturing the culture of innovation by encouraging collaboration over silos and speed over procedural inertia.

Technology leadership does not emerge from isolated brilliance; it grows from a national ecosystem that rewards ideas, tolerates failures, and celebrates breakthroughs, he said.

Key Initiatives: iDEX and TDF

The Defence Minister also made special mention of initiatives such as the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF) that are nurturing a new generation of innovators who, he said, view national defence as a mission of national service. "They are the architects of a future where cutting-edge technologies from autonomous systems and quantum sensors to advanced materials and space-based surveillance will bear the imprint of Indian ingenuity. From young entrepreneurs, MSMEs to captains of Indian multinationals, individuals and companies have displayed the collective will to help achieve the mission of Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbharta," he said.

Beyond Hardware: Digital Sovereignty and Ethical Frameworks

Rajnath Singh also underscored the essentiality of extending Aatmanirbharta beyond manufacturing indigenous systems to digital sovereignty - control over the algorithms, data, and chips that power platforms, the statement said. "True strategic autonomy will come only when our code is as indigenous as our hardware. We are, therefore, encouraging secure, indigenous software stacks, trusted semiconductor supply chains, and homegrown AI models trained on Indian data. Amidst all the excitement about machines and algorithms, we must remember that technology is not meant to replace human judgement but to amplify it. We must also invest in the ethical, psychological, and legal dimensions of these emerging technologies. India, as a civilisational power, can and must lead the conversation on responsible and humane use of military technology," he said.

Optimising Resources Through Technology and Best Practices

Rajnath Singh pressed on the fact that technology must be seen not only as a force multiplier but also as a resource optimiser. He endorsed leveraging technology and data analytics in the capital procurement process to improve decision-making and ensure optimal use of every resource. "In many advanced nations, the concept of life-cycle cost is deeply woven into their procurement frameworks. Recently, I have directed that we too must begin to assess these sustenance costs right at the inception stage of every procurement proposal. This will help us see the full picture, not only what we invest today, but what we must sustain tomorrow," he said.

Rajnath Singh then urged the Armed Forces to remain on the lookout for the best global practices, not just in technology related to equipment, but also those related to training, logistics, planning, and management systems. "It is far better to import best practices than to import the best equipment. Because once we perfect the process and once our systems are robust, adaptive, and transparent, we will not merely purchase excellence from abroad; we can produce it here at home. MP-IDSA can play a crucial role by studying, documenting, and disseminating such practices and helping the Services adapt the best global practices to our national context," he added.

Rajnath Singh began his address by extending heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Delhi on November 10. He stated that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident, and the findings of the investigation will soon be made public. He assured the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, DG, MP-IDSA Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, Ambassadors from friendly nations and civil & military officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)