Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the 75th anniversary of Somnath Temple's reconstruction, calling it a symbol of India's faith. PM Narendra Modi will join the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, participating in rituals and releasing a special coin.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday wished on 75th anniversary of Somnath temple's reconstruction, calling it "powerful symbol of India's spiritual consciousness and faith." He further hailed the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, emphasising that the initiative strengthens India's resolve to further awaken and enrich its spiritual and cultural consciousness.

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"Today marks 75 years since the reconstruction of the Shri Somnath Temple. The Somnath Temple is a powerful symbol of India's spiritual consciousness and faith. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country is today celebrating the Somnath Swabhiman Utsav, which is a celebration of India's eternal energy. This is an occasion to strengthen the resolve to further awaken and enrich India's spiritual and cultural consciousness, so that future generations of India can also draw inspiration from it," the 'X' post from Rajnath Singh said.

PM Modi to Participate in Somnath Amrut Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at the sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage. Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marks 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Temple.

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister will participate in a series of auspicious religious and cultural events. He will take part in the Vishesh Maha Puja, followed by the Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies, marking the consecration rituals and hoisting of the temple flag.

The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, commemorating the rich legacy and spiritual significance of Somnath.

About Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Role of Women at Somnath Temple

Women play a central role at Somnath. The Somnath Temple Trust employs 262 women among 906 employees; in total around 363 women get employment generating about Rs 9 crore annually through the temple. (ANI)