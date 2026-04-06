Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted BJP workers on the party's 47th Foundation Day, calling it the 'world's largest political party.' He lauded PM Modi's leadership for its focus on social welfare and the goal of a 'developed India'.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday extended warm greetings to all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of the party's 47th Foundation Day, describing the BJP as the "world's largest political party." In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "On the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all party workers. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, @BJP4India has not only become the world's largest political party today but has also firmly established itself at the pinnacle of Indian politics."

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Commitment to Public Welfare and a 'Developed India'

The Union Minister further appreciated the BJP's focus on social welfare and inclusive development, highlighting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is steadily progressing towards the goal of a 'developed India'. "The BJP is fully committed to the development and welfare of all sections of society. The party's commitment to public welfare is clearly evident in the policies and functioning of the Central Government and its governments in several states. Today, the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is working with full strength and strategy towards the resolve of a developed India. In this endeavour, we are receiving the complete trust and support of the people of India," he wrote on X.

He added, "On this Foundation Day, it is the responsibility of every BJP worker to further strengthen the resolve for building a developed India and to work towards it with complete dedication and devotion."

From Jana Sangh to BJP: A Brief History

The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 with the aim of defeating the Congress. Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980.

Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. The party has seen a steady rise in electoral fortunes over the decades. In the Lok Sabha elections of 1996, 1998, and 1999, it emerged as the single largest party. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 303 seats, marking the highest number of seats in the party's history. (ANI)