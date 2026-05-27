Big Update on Annapurna Bhandar: Rs 3,000 Payout Delayed? Here’s Why
The government is starting form distribution for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme from today. Once you complete the application, you will get Rs 3,000. The money transfer will start from June 1 via DBT. But hold on, there's a big change in the rules.
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Big Update on Annapurna Bhandar
The government is starting the distribution of Annapurna Bhandar forms from today. The forms will be officially released this afternoon. You must fill this form to receive the money. The Chief Minister made this announcement after an administrative meeting on Tuesday.
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Big Update on Annapurna Bhandar
Here's the catch: you won't get the Rs 3,000 from Annapurna Bhandar immediately. The government has changed the rules for this allowance. For now, the old Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will continue. The Mamata government had started this scheme, which gave Rs 1,500 to general category women and Rs 1,700 to women from scheduled communities.
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Big Update on Annapurna Bhandar
The Chief Minister said that she and Agnimitra Paul will release the forms from Nabanna on Wednesday afternoon. She added that the faster people complete their enrollment, the sooner they will get the benefits. The process for the Annapurna Yojana starts today. As soon as the forms are filled, the government will start transferring Rs 3,000. Until then, the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance will continue.
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Big Update on Annapurna Bhandar
For now, women will keep getting the Rs 1,500 from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The government will start sending the new Rs 3,000 amount only after the Annapurna Bhandar application process is complete. The transfers will begin from June 1 through DBT.
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Big Update on Annapurna Bhandar
Before coming to power, the BJP government had promised the Annapurna Bhandar scheme for the state's women. As promised, they will start giving the money from June. The government has also clarified that no existing allowance schemes will be stopped. This means women will continue to receive the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance until the Annapurna Bhandar scheme is fully rolled out.
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