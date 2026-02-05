Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off a joint expedition by NIM and JIM&WS to Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest peak outside Asia. He wished the team success, calling the endeavour a test of leadership, teamwork and mental resilience.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off a joint expedition to Mount Aconcagua in Argentina from South Block on Thursday. The mountain at 6,961 metres is the highest peak in South America and the highest mountain outside Asia. The joint expedition is being undertaken by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM&WS), Pahalgam.

A Test of Leadership and Resilience

The Defence Minister commended the NIM and JIM&WS for preparing personnel to face challenges with courage, grit, and determination. Extending his best wishes to the team, he stated that scaling this formidable peak is not merely a test of physical endurance but a true examination of leadership, teamwork and mental resilience, which define the finest mountaineers of India. He exuded confidence that the members would successfully complete the expedition to the highest peak of South America & the highest mountain outside Asia, and make the nation proud. Defence Minister extended his best wishes to the team and expressed confindence at their success in the mountaineering endeavour.

"It is a very big achievement. Mount Aconcagua is the highest peak in South America and the highest mountain outside of Asia. It is wonderful. You are showcasing your courage and valour, for which you all deserve congratulations. My best wishes are with all of you. I am confident you will succeed in this mountaineering endeavour this time as well."

Meet the Expedition Team

The six-member team comprises highly trained instructors, including Col Hem Chandra Singh, Capt G Santhosh Kumar, Deep Bahadur Sahi, Vinod Gusain, Nb Sub Bhupinder Singh, and Hav Ramesh Kumar. The journey will commence on Friday (Frebruary 6) and the expedition is expected to conclude by the end of the month.

A Crew of Veteran Mountaineers

Major Bhupinder Singh, Col Singh said has participated in four previous expeditions adn Deep Bahadur Sahi is an Everester who has participated in more than 20 expeditions. Vinod Gusain. also an Everester has experience in over 20 expeditions while Havildar Ramesh has participated in approximately 15 expeditions. (ANI)

Symbolising India's Global Presence

The knowledge, experience, and confidence gained on Mt Aconcagua will directly contribute to safer, stronger, and more effective training for youth, Armed Forces personnel, and adventure enthusiasts nationwide. This expedition also symbolises India's growing presence in global adventure and mountain exploration.

During the meeting, Col Hem Chandra Singh said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that, under the guidance and vision of our esteemed institutions, the launch of this joint Mount Aconcagua expedition is being held. This is highly inspiring and a responsibility for every team member. Standing at 6,961 meters, Aconcagua poses extremely challenging conditions for physical endurance and mental strength. We are confident that this expedition, with complete dedication and respect for nature, will gain high-altitude mountaineering experience and contribute to the country's training and prestige. On behalf of the entire expedition team, I extend our heartfelt gratitude for your respect and encouragement. We are ready to begin this journey."