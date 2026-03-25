Rajnath Singh chaired high-level meetings on BRO infrastructure and national security. This comes amid escalating conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted trade and energy markets. PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the 'worrisome' situation.

Rajnath Singh Chairs Key Defence and Infrastructure Meetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The high-level discussions focused on accelerating infrastructure development along with initiatives aimed at strengthening national security and operational preparedness.

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Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, wrote, "Chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting today on the subject of Border Roads Organisation. Comprehensive and insightful deliberations were held on important issues pertaining to defence, infrastructure development and ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening eviews operational preparedness and operational preparedness".

Earlier, on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting in the wake of recent global and regional security events, and also to review India's defence preparedness. CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat, and others were also present at the meeting.

West Asia Conflict Escalates

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

PM Modi Highlights Impact on India

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha to brief members on the developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India. Describing the situation as "worrisome". He highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses unprecedented challenges that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.

The Prime Minister informed of India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. He informed that the region also remains crucial as it provides a route for India's trade with other countries as well. (ANI)