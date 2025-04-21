Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at a Brahma Kumaris event in Mount Abu, stressed the importance of mental and spiritual strength in modern warfare and lauded initiatives to boost soldiers' inner resilience.

To deal with challenges emanating from today's constantly-evolving nature of warfare, soldiers must excel in the skills of combat while being equally proficient in mental stability and spiritual empowerment, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing an event organised at the Brahma Kumaris Headquarters in Mount Abu on Monday.

He emphasised that, now-a-days, wars are being fought on cyber, space, information and psychological fronts and there is a need for the soldiers to become mentally strong as the nation can be protected with not just weapons, but also with strong personality, enlightened consciousness and awareness.

Singh pointed out that while physical strength is fundamental for a soldier, mental strength is equally vital.

He stated that soldiers protect the nation while serving in difficult conditions, and these challenges are overcome through an energy born out of a strong inner-self.

He added that prolonged stress, uncertainty and working in difficult conditions could affect mental health, which calls for strengthening the inner self. The Brahma Kumaris' campaign to bolster the mental health of soldiers is a commendable step in that direction, he said.

Raksha Mantri added that this initiative will further strengthen the minds of the soldiers in view of the present global geopolitical scenario.

"The theme of the campaign 'Self-Empowerment - Through Inner Awakening' is extremely interesting and relevant in today's times. Self-transformation through meditation, yoga, positive thinking and self-dialogue will provide mental, emotional & spiritual strength to our brave soldiers. Self-transformation is the seed, national transformation is its fruit. In an atmosphere of global uncertainty, India can spread the message that protection of inner-self and borders is possible together," he said.

Singh described spirituality and yoga, which are ingrained in India's culture, as the biggest means to enhance mental well-being and deal with stress, anxiety and emotional turmoil.

He said an alert and strong security personnel become a lighthouse for the nation, which can face any storm with determination. He acknowledged the Security Service Wing of the Brahma Kumaris organisation for bolstering the security forces through residential, field & online programmes, special campaigns and force-specific projects.

As part of the event, an MoU was signed between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence and Headquarters SSW, Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation of Brahma Kumaris in the presence of Rajnath Singh. The aim is to guide Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries towards achieving better mental health and reducing dependency on medicines.