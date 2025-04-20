The Indian Army commits to 85% indigenous defence procurement, aligning with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to enhance self-reliance, modernize capabilities, and foster innovation through collaborations with domestic industries, academia, and startups.​

In a bold affirmation of self-reliance and national security, the Indian Army has committed to sourcing 85% of its defence acquisitions from the Indian industry, aligning squarely with the government's flagship Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

This is not just a procurement goal but a strategic imperative that underpins a generational transformation in how the Indian Army prepares, equips, and innovates for the future.

At the core of this effort is the Army's decade-long roadmap titled the "Decade of Transformation (2023–2032)", a comprehensive initiative designed to modernise, technologically upgrade, and structurally transform the Army.

Aligned with India's national vision of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), this initiative ensures that the Army remains adaptable, technologically advanced, and capable of confronting the multifaceted nature of modern warfare, thus actively contributing to India's goal of becoming a "Viksit Bharat @2047".

Institutional Architecture for Self-Reliance

The Indian Army, through its hi-tech Army Design Bureau (ADB), has emerged as the Army's key interface with Indian industry, academia, and R&D institutions.

It has engaged with over 1700 industries, 200 academic institutions, and 50 R&D organisations, enabling collaborative design, testing, and delivery of indigenous technologies.

In addition, 86 iDEX projects are underway, with 14 already granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN). Out of these, nine have been contracted and four have been delivered to operational units. These include products developed by startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), indicating a democratisation of defence innovation.

Aligning Strategy with Capability: The Negative Import List

Integral to the Indian Army's push for indigenisation is its alignment with the Ministry of Defence's Positive Indigenisation Lists (PIL), which bar imports of hundreds of weapon systems and sub-systems.

The Army has fully adopted this framework, tailoring its General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs) to suit domestic production capabilities. The Indian Army aims to achieve maximum indigenisation by diversifying sub-components and supplies, while actively pursuing a 100% Transfer of Technology (ToT) model to ensure strategic self-reliance.

By recalibrating expectations and engaging early in the design process, the Army ensures that Indian firms are not just vendors but co-creators of battlefield solutions.

Technology Clusters, AI, and Academia-Industry Ties

2024–25 was designated as the "Years of Tech Absorption." Under this effort, 16 technology clusters have been created to focus on advanced domains like AI, quantum computing, blockchain, stealth and anti-stealth technologies.

A dedicated Indian Army Artificial Intelligence Incubation Centre in Bengaluru, in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), is spearheading over 50 AI-based projects.

These include systems for satellite image analysis, predictive logistics, and AI-enabled perimeter defence. In parallel, Indian Army cells at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K), and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru have nurtured over 30 defence startups working on solutions such as autonomous ground systems, electric vehicles, and robotics.

This strategic shift towards indigenisation is already translating into tangible battlefield capabilities, significantly enhancing the Indian Army's operational effectiveness.

Among the flagship indigenous artillery systems now being inducted after clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), with 307 units currently under procurement.

Additionally, the Army is progressing with the induction of Dhanush howitzers (six regiments) and the upgraded Sharang artillery systems (fifteen regiments). These fully indigenous platforms are specifically designed for high-altitude warfare, providing superior range, accuracy, and reliability.

The Army is inducting Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) to bolster troop protection and mobility in counterinsurgency and counter-terrorist operations.

In the emerging domain of loitering munitions, 45 Canister-Launched Anti-Armour Loitering Munition (CALM) systems have been contracted as of 2023, with deliveries expected by 2025.

On the surveillance and logistics front, the induction of Heron Mk-II Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) and 363 logistics drones significantly augment intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and battlefield supply capabilities.

Notably, these systems are being designed, developed, and manufactured within India, many with the active participation of private defence firms and startups, thereby embedding indigenous innovation and industrial resilience at the heart of the Army's modernisation efforts.

A Transformational Relationship

What makes this indigenisation push sustainable is the Army's evolving relationship with the Indian industry. It is collaborative, consultative, and co-developmental.

The Army actively supports spiral development and encourages innovation through its annual Inno-Yoddha competition. This ecosystem approach marks a clear departure from the old import-heavy model, fostering an agile, responsive, and self-sustaining defence industrial base.

The Indian Army's commitment to sourcing 85% of its defence acquisitions from the Indian industry is not just a milestone; it is a message—a message that national security is best safeguarded when the instruments of war are shaped, owned, and maintained at home.

The Army is scripting a new chapter in India's defence narrative with clear procurement plans, robust institutional frameworks, and an ecosystem of industry, academia, and startups rallying behind the mission. This strategic autonomy is no longer aspirational. It is operational. And it is Indian.

Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida, in Defence and Strategic Studies.