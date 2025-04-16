India is set to supply BrahMos missiles to Vietnam in a $700 million deal, boosting regional security, deterring Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, and cementing India’s growing influence as a major defence exporter.

India is making big waves in the world of defence exports, and the latest news is exciting! A $700 million deal to supply BrahMos supersonic missiles to Vietnam is almost ready, set to be announced in 2025.

This follows a similar agreement with the Philippines and shows India’s growing strength as a trusted defence partner in Asia. The BrahMos missile, a proud product of India-Russia teamwork, is not just a weapon but a symbol of India’s rising global influence.

This deal will strengthen ties with Vietnam, boost regional security, and help India meet its $5 billion defence export goal by 2025.

The BrahMos missile is something special. Built through a 1998 partnership between India and Russia, it’s one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world, zooming at speeds up to Mach 3—that’s three times the speed of sound!

It can hit targets 300 kilometres away, and newer versions can even reach 600 kilometres. What makes it so versatile is that it can be launched from land, sea, or air. For Vietnam, this deal includes missiles, coastal defence systems, and training to make sure their forces can use it effectively.

It’s similar to the $375 million deal India signed with the Philippines in 2022, which was fully delivered by 2024.

Why does Vietnam want BrahMos? The answer lies in the South China Sea, where tensions are high due to China’s aggressive moves. Vietnam needs strong maritime defences to protect its waters, and BrahMos is perfect for the job. Its speed and accuracy make it a powerful tool to deter threats.

This deal isn’t just about selling missiles—it’s about building trust between India and Vietnam. It’s part of India’s “Act East” policy, which focuses on stronger ties with Southeast Asian countries. By supplying BrahMos, India is helping Vietnam feel safer while also showing it’s a reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

This deal is a big win for India’s defence industry too. India’s defence exports have grown massively, from ₹4,312 crore between 2004–2014 to ₹88,319 crore between 2014–2023.

The BrahMos missile is a star product, and countries like Indonesia and the UAE are also interested. Indonesia is even close to signing a $450 million deal! This shows that India’s “Make in India” initiative is working, turning the country into a major player in global defence markets.

The BrahMos deal with Vietnam will not only bring in money but also create jobs and boost India’s reputation as a maker of high-tech weapons.

There’s a bigger picture here too. The South China Sea is a hotspot, with China’s actions worrying many countries. By choosing BrahMos, Vietnam and the Philippines are diversifying their defence suppliers, moving away from traditional partners like the U.S. or Europe.

India’s role as a supplier is important because it offers a neutral, friendly option. This deal strengthens India’s position as a counterbalance to China’s influence in Asia, without picking fights. It’s a smart way to promote peace and stability through partnerships.

But it’s not just about geopolitics. The BrahMos deal shows India’s technical prowess. Since its first successful launch in 2001, the missile has been a success story of Indo-Russian collaboration, with India holding a 50.5% stake in BrahMos Aerospace.

Scientists like Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam played a key role in its development, and today, it’s a source of national pride. For Vietnam, the deal means not just missiles but also training and systems to make sure they’re ready to use them. This kind of support builds long-term friendships.

In conclusion, the BrahMos deal with Vietnam is a milestone for India. It’s about more than just money—it’s about trust, security, and India’s growing role in the world. By helping Vietnam strengthen its defences, India is also strengthening its own position as a leader in the Indo-Pacific.

As more countries like Indonesia join the BrahMos club, India’s defence exports will keep soaring. This deal is proof that India is ready to shape a safer, more cooperative future for Asia and beyond.

(Girish Linganna, the author of this article, is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him, at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)