Cyclone Remal updates: Assam schools shut today, 'red' alert for northeastern states; check details

On Sunday night, Cyclone Remal made landfall in Northeast India after crossing the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds across several states. The cyclone moved past Bangladesh, transitioning into a deep depression.

In a recent development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the closure of educational institutions in nine districts on Wednesday (May 29) due to heavy rainfall and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal. According to reports, the affected districts are Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024. Stay safe."

'Every Pakistani wants PM Modi to lose elections': Fawad Chaudhry backs INDIA Bloc again, sparks row (WATCH)

On Tuesday, other northeastern states, including Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Manipur, had also closed schools and offices in response to the severe weather conditions.

On Sunday night, Cyclone Remal made landfall in Northeast India after crossing the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds across several states. The cyclone moved past Bangladesh, transitioning into a deep depression.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northeastern states on Wednesday. According to the IMD, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to receive 115.5 to 204.4 mm of rainfall on May 29, while Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1.

"Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Eastern Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram," the IMD said.

The IMD also advised residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations and urged those in affected regions to remain indoors, avoiding areas prone to waterlogging, landslides, and mudslides.

Bengaluru: Veer Savarkar flyover signboard defaced, call for renaming it after Bhagat Singh surfaces (WATCH)

Cyclone Remal, which struck the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast on Sunday night, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area by Tuesday as it moved inland. The severe weather has caused significant damage in the northeastern states, resulting in the deaths of at least 37 people.

Latest Videos