Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules

    Following the tragic fire incident at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, the Gujarat state government has taken stringent measures to ensure public safety. All 101 registered entertainment facilities across eight major cities in the state have undergone thorough inspections
     

    Rajkot fire: After tragedy, over 100 gaming zones in Gujarat shut for violating rules anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Rajkot: A tragic fire broke out at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25, resulting in the loss of at least 28 lives, including children. Among the victims was Prakash Hiran, one of the owners of the gaming zone. In the aftermath of the devastating authorities have conducted inspections of all 101 registered entertainment facilities in the eight major cities of the state. As a result, none of these facilities are permitted to remain operational.

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report

    Sources within the urban development department have revealed that in the eight municipal corporation areas, the state government has sealed 20 zones due to their lack of requisite authorizations. Additionally, the remaining 81 zones have been "temporarily closed down."

    A total of 12 gaming zones were inspected in Rajkot, with eight of them being sealed. In Ahmedabad, five gaming zones were sealed, followed by four in Junagadh and three in Bhavnagar. According to sources, the government possesses records of 101 arcades in total.

    Top government officials have stated that a new policy for entertainment zones, encompassing all safety aspects, is currently under consideration. Under this policy, all gaming zones will be regulated by a new set of guidelines.

    Meanwhile, a senior officer informed a news agency that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Gujarat government to probe the fire has interrogated over 25 individuals and confiscated numerous documents.

    The state government made administrative changes on Monday by transferring Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava, along with two other IPS officers, and Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel. DNA analysis has successfully identified nine bodies retrieved from the fire-damaged TRP Game Zone, providing some closure to the grieving families.

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner and two other IPS officers transferred
     

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal' vkp

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal'

    Kerala Tourism fails to attract outsiders; Only 28 point 5 per cent of visitors from other states anr

    Kerala Tourism fails to attract outsiders; Only 28.5 per cent of visitors from other states

    India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan AJR

    'India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report AJR

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024 jackpot worth Rs 12 crore, winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 12 crore today?

    Recent Stories

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post RBA

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post

    Football Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament osf

    Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament

    Virgin Australia flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant AJR

    Australia: Flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH) snt

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH)

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal' vkp

    Adani in talks with Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire stake in Paytm, duo meet to 'finalise contours of deal'

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon