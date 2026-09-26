Over 500 people have been evacuated in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are monitoring the situation as waters begin to recede.

Over 500 Evacuated in Gadchiroli

Around 525 people have been evacuated to safer locations in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district following severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, district officials said.

According to district officials, the evacuation operation in the Bhamragad area began on Thursday afternoon and continued late into the night. With floodwaters now beginning to recede, the situation in the affected areas is gradually improving.

The rescue operations were launched by the local administration under the guidance of District Collector Avishyant Panda and the leadership of Tehsildar Kishor Bagde. Officials emphasised that the safety of residents was given top priority, and authorities continue to closely monitor conditions in the affected areas.

NDRF Rescues Ailing Girl

In a notable rescue operation, an ailing girl studying at the Binagonda Ashram School was safely evacuated with the assistance of an NDRF team. The team helped her cross the flooded Gundenur nullah before shifting her to the Primary Health Centre at Laheri for medical treatment.

Although water levels are currently receding, the district administration has urged residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain alert. People have also been advised to strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities and avoid travelling through roads or routes where water is still flowing.

Flood-like Conditions in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours has led to flood-like conditions in several parts of Chhattisgarh, with rising water levels of the Kharun River causing waterlogging in villages across Raipur and Durg districts. The incessant rainfall has resulted in rivers and water bodies overflowing, affecting normal life in several areas.

The rising level of the Kharun River has submerged roads and caused waterlogging in several riverside villages. The road connecting Raipur to Patan and Durg via Mahadev Ghat has been submerged due to the rising water level, disrupting the movement of commuters.

Flood-like conditions have also been reported in Amleshwar and Khudmuda villages of Durg district, where water levels have risen significantly. Roads in several areas are no longer visible due to water accumulation, while water has entered many houses, causing difficulties for residents.

Additionally, the Raipur-Bhilai road via Mahadev Ghat has also been affected due to waterlogging. The strong flow of water across the road has disrupted traffic movement, making commuting difficult for people. The continuous rainfall has increased concerns among residents in low-lying and riverside areas, with several locations witnessing water accumulation and disruption of daily activities.

IMD Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted "generally cloudy skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" on September 26, along with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 26°C and 22°C, respectively.

On September 27, "partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" and thunderstorms with lightning have been forecast, with temperatures likely to range between 29°C and 23°C, as per IMD. (ANI)