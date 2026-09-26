Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash hit out at CM Revanth Reddy for framing India's future as a fight between the 'Gandhi Parivar and Sangh Parivar,' calling it 'ridiculous.' Reddy had made the remarks while praising the Gandhi family's sacrifices.

BJP calls Revanth Reddy's 'two parivars' remark 'ridiculous'

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for framing the "fight for the future of India" as one between the two parivars -- Gandhi Parivar and Sangh Parivar, calling it "profoundly ridiculous."

Subhash told ANI that merely carrying the Nehru-Gandhi name does not mean the Congress has upheld Mahatma Gandhi's ideology, adding that a comparison between the two parivars showed how the opposition party is struggling to match the Sangh's organisational network. "Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, while receiving the Aryadan Award at the Aryadan Mohammed Memorial Programme in Kerala, has drawn a comparison between the Gandhi family and the Sangh Parivar. It is profoundly ridiculous. Merely acquiring the name of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty does not mean that Mahatma Gandhi's ideology has been very clearly maintained by the Congress party. The BJP welcomes that comparison about the future of the Sangh Parivar in this country, which shows how difficult it is for the Congress party to adjust to the organisational network of the Sangh," he said.

'My dream is to make Rahul Gandhi PM': Revanth Reddy

Reddy had made the remarks in Nilambur, Keralam, while receiving the Aryadan Muhammed-2026 Best Public Servant Award, becoming the first recipient from outside Keralam. "Gandhi Parivar stands for sacrifice: Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave up their lives for the country. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sacrificed post, power and position. Sangh Parivar is dividing India based on religion, caste, region, and language. The fight for India is between two parivars. I have no ambition left for myself – only dedicated to making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. Let us all unite behind Gandhi Parivar to protect India, democracy, secularism, and freedom," Revanth Reddy said.

Backing Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate, CM Revanth said, "My only dream left is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. There will be a Congress-led government in Delhi, and Rahul ji will be PM. Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for us. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi have sacrificed power and position – and did not take the post of Prime Minister or President."

"Now, history is calling. Rahul Gandhi has to become PM and save India from communal forces, from forces who are stealing everything. Vote ki chori, party ki chori, symbol ki chori, funds ki chori. They are stealing the future of youth. They are stealing the foundation of democracy and India – integrity of vote," he said. (ANI)