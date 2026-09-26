A viral video showing a young man dangerously drifting a high-end sports car on a busy Golf Course Road has prompted a police investigation. Authorities are currently using the vehicle's registration number to track down the unknown driver who endangered other motorists.

A purported video of 'stunt-driving' with a high-end sports car on Golf Course Road here has gone viral on social media, prompting police to launch efforts to identify the 'daredevil' behind the act. Officials say that based on the video, police are trying to track down the car using its registration number and catch the unknown teen driver.

There is a young man in the video who is driving a sports car and turning it very quickly on Golf Course Road so that it drifts.

In the clip, other vehicles are seen plying on the busy road, with police saying the stunt appears to pose danger to other motorists. The incident happened late in the night, but the exact date is not known yet.

Watch Viral VideoGurugram

Scroll to load tweet…

Officials said the stunt-driving clip was filmed by some youths, and subsequently circulated on social media platforms. Police have taken cognisance of the matter after the video surfaced, stating that the stunt appears to pose danger to other motorists.

"Based on the registration number of the sports car, we are trying to identify the vehicle's owner and determine who was driving the car at the time of the incident. Action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules by performing stunts on public roads," the news agency PTI quoted a senior officer as saying.