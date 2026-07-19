Heavy overnight rain triggered flash floods in J&K's Rajouri, inundating the bus stand and washing away hundreds of vehicles. A high alert has been issued, with residents displaced and a woman reported missing. The Amarnath Yatra is suspended.

Flash floods triggered by heavy overnight rain battered Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, forcing hundreds of residents to go to safer places as an overflowing river inundated the New Bus Stand area at Bela, washing away several parked vehicles.

The district administration has issued a high alert, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers and streams as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.

Residents Recount Devastating Losses

Speaking with ANI, residents talked about the loss they have suffered. A resident said most of the household items at his residence have been washed away and a woman in the area is missing.

"There has been significant damage. In my estimate, over 200 cars could be missing or are damaged. The bus stand has been inundated," another resident said. He said around 300 vehicles were parked in the area when the flood struck.

"We earnestly request the administration to send JCBs or cranes to retrieve the vehicles. The flood situation remains critical," the resident added.

Orange Alert Issued, Amarnath Yatra Suspended

Rajouri area is under an orange alert. The weather office has indicated there could be rain at night. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended the Amarnath Yatra on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory. (ANI)