The IMD has issued a severe weather warning for Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides until July 20, 2026. Multiple districts are on alert, and authorities have urged caution for residents and tourists.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh, forecasting widespread monsoon activity, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and the possibility of flash floods and landslides across several districts. The warning remains in effect until 8:30 am on July 20, 2026.

Weather Systems Driving Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Centre, active weather conditions are being influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and the monsoon trough shifting close to the Himalayan foothills. These systems are expected to intensify rainfall activity across the state over the next 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded at many places across Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala receiving the highest precipitation of 82.2 mm, indicating the strengthening of monsoon conditions.

District-Wise Warning

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, and Mandi districts, while Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Sirmaur are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Kinnaur is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Potential Hazards and Disruptions

The weather office cautioned that intense rainfall could trigger localised flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls, particularly in vulnerable hilly areas. Waterlogging in low-lying locations, traffic congestion, poor visibility, and slippery roads may disrupt transportation, while rising water levels in rivers, streams, and seasonal nullahs could pose additional risks. The IMD also warned of possible partial damage to vulnerable structures, standing horticulture and agricultural crops, and localised disruptions to essential public services and routine outdoor activities.

Safety Guidelines

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to avoid travel to landslide-prone areas unless absolutely necessary, stay away from rivers and fast-flowing streams, follow traffic advisories issued by the administration, and remain updated with the latest weather bulletins and emergency instructions issued by the state government.

The Meteorological Department has urged people to exercise caution over the next 24 hours as the active monsoon conditions are expected to persist across many areas of Himachal Pradesh.