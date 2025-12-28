Congress leaders Rajeev Shukla and Salman Khurshid defended Digvijaya Singh's praise for the RSS, calling the controversy 'unnecessarily amplified'. Singh clarified his 'X' post was about praising organizational strength, not the RSS ideology.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Sunday defended Digvijaya Singh's recent praise for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, adding that the matter is being "unnecessarily amplified". He further mentioned that Singh is fully aligned with the Congress party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Digvijaya Singh is fully aligned with the party... This matter is being unnecessarily amplified," he told ANI.

'Pay attention to context': Salman Khurshid

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's statements should be understood in their proper context, and he asserted that it was unthinkable for him to say anything that would harm the interests of the Congress or the country. He said Singh's long association with the party and his ideological commitment should not be doubted. "Look, it is important to pay attention to whose words are being used, what they mean, and in what context they are spoken. No one can even remotely think that whatever Digvijaya Singh says would not be in the interest of the Congress party or that he would speak in a way that goes against the party's ideology. He is a pillar of the Congress party, and if he has used any particular language, it is necessary to understand what his context was and what his target was what he was trying to do," Salman Khurshid told ANI.

What Digvijaya Singh posted

Khurshid's remarks came amid controversy over an 'X' post by Digvijaya Singh, in which he shared an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

'I am against RSS and Modi': Singh

Responding to criticism over the post, Singh later said that his remarks had been misunderstood and clarified his position. "I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji. You have misunderstood. I have praised 'sangathan'. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi. Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?" he said. (ANI)