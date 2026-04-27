Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Congress party, alleging it is driven by personal ambition under Rahul Gandhi and practices obstructionist politics rather than solving the problems of the people of Kerala and India.

Congress Driven by Personal Ambition: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday criticised the Congress, alleging that the party is driven by personal ambition and engages in obstructionist politics rather than addressing people's concerns. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said the Congress repeatedly speculated about Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister in previous elections despite lacking public support.

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"The funniest thing about the Congress party is that they are always counting chickens before they hatch. In 2019, they were discussing Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM. In 2024, they were discussing Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM. The people of India, the people of Kerala, are way too smart. They understand what the Congress party is all about," he said. He further alleged that the party under Rahul Gandhi is focused on "personal ambition" rather than solving public issues. "They are only driven by personal ambition, corruption, their personal goals, and there is not one person in the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi who thinks about people or solving people's problems. So this is normal for them. They are only addicted to this politics of power, and the people of Keralam will teach them a lesson," he added.

BJP Chief Accuses Congress of 'Blocking' Women's Reservation

Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress of blocking initiatives beneficial to citizens, including women's reservation. "They talk about women's reservation and constitution, on the other hand, they practice a politics of blocking every single thing that is good for the people of India, including women's reservation," he said.

This comes after the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on April 17. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

Meanwhile, the polling for the 140-seat Keralam Legislative Assembly was completed on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)