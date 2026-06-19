UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar attacked the Samajwadi Party, accusing leader Ramgopal Yadav of caste discrimination. Rajbhar predicted an imminent split in the SP, stating the 'real uncle' would then become the party's national president.

Rajbhar Predicts Split in Samajwadi Party, Alleges Caste Bias

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), targeting its leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav, accusing him of considering "Rajbhar and Maurya" being inferior to Yadavs. He further asserted that the SP will "split" and the "real uncle" will be the national president.

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Rajbhar added that the "rebellion" would draw leadership from "the land of 'Rebel Ballia' itself, because a Brahmin can forget everything! But not humiliation." His statement is being seen as a possible reference to Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey, the Samajwadi Party's sole Lok Sabha representative from the district. Earlier, there were allegations of insult to the Brahmin community during a SP conference.

"The entire Bahujan Samaj has seen and heard the words used by arrogant Ramgopal Yadav for Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and me. Ramgopal Yadav has always considered Rajbhar and Maurya inferior to Yadavs. They keep separate utensils for us in their houses," Rajbhar posted on X.

"The party will split...the national president of the remaining party will be the real uncle, because only he can rebuild the party again. The other arrogant uncle will go from professor to primary school master, and Akhilesh ji's 'Shiv' uncle will make it a reality," he added.

"Didn't the Moradabad MP show up at the PDA event, huh? 'Got beaten by Ahir,' 'Got beaten by the minority'. Now everyone's keeping their distance from SP. The MP refused, right? Later, she must be saying she wasn't informed, didn't get the notice, and it was hidden from her. Is that really what happened?" Rajbhar quipped.

Rajbhar was referring to Morabad MP Veera, who reportedly wasn't invited to the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) conference held earlier.

SP Hits Back, Calls Claims a 'BJP Conspiracy'

Earlier on Thursday, senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav launched a scathing attack on OP Rajbhar, dismissing his claims of an internal split within the SP as a "conspiracy" fueled by the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Shivpal asserted that the BJP and its allies resort to lies to gain political mileage.

"BJP people lie. They also keep conspiring from time to time. No MP of the Samajwadi Party will break away. These people say this to increase their TRP and increase seats during the elections," he said.

Further mocking the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Shivpal suggested that Rajbhar's statements are incentivised. "I think they get paid to tweet, that is why they say such things and lie. In 2027, a government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav," he said, adding, "No one takes Om Prakash Rajbhar seriously in the entire Uttar Pradesh."

The political temperature in Uttar Pradesh rose sharply on Wednesday after Rajbhar claimed that a "major political realignment" was underway within the SP, triggering a war of words between the ruling alliance and the opposition ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. He asserted that political developments in Uttar Pradesh have now taken centre stage ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The State Minister alleged that individuals join political parties based on personal interest, while making a pointed remark on alleged outreach involving Samajwadi Party leaders. (ANI)