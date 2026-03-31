Rajasthan's ODOP Policy 2024 promotes district-specific products globally to empower local artisans and entrepreneurs. The policy provides financial aid, tech support, and market access to boost employment and economic growth across the state.

The Rajasthan government is actively working to strengthen local development and promote district-specific products at a global level through the One District, One Product Policy (ODOP) 2024. The policy aims to empower local artisans, entrepreneurs, and small businesses while boosting employment and economic growth across the state. Each district has been assigned a specific product, ensuring better utilisation of local resources and skills, while preserving the unique identity of the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister's Office stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of holistic local development in every village, tehsil, and district to realise a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted that the vision of a self-reliant India can be achieved through initiatives such as Vocal for Local and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Under the ODOP policy, this "local to global" vision is taking shape, with Rajasthan's products carving out a distinctive identity on the international stage.

Under this policy, a specific product has been selected for each district, ensuring optimal use of local resources and skills. At the same time, the distinctive identity of each district is preserved while promoting key products. The policy encourages entrepreneurship in villages, providing entrepreneurs with technical support, financial assistance, and better access to markets, creating new opportunities for growth.

Comprehensive Support Under ODOP Policy

Industries under this policy receive margin money grants, support for purchasing advanced technology and software, quality certification and intellectual property rights (IPR) assistance, and reimbursement for participating in national and international events. The state government is offering extensive financial and technical support to empower entrepreneurs under the ODOP policy.

Financial Incentives and Subsidies

New micro and small enterprises can receive margin money subsidies of up to 25% of the project cost (maximum Rs 25 lakh). Additionally, for technological upgrades, micro and small businesses are eligible for financial assistance of up to 50% (maximum Rs 5 lakh) to acquire the latest technology and software. Entrepreneurs can also receive reimbursements of up to Rs 3 lakh (75%) for national and international quality certifications and intellectual property rights. Participation in e-commerce platforms is supported with 75% reimbursement, up to Rs 1 lakh per year for two years.

Support for Technology and Digital Expansion

To encourage technological modernisation, recognised national institutions offer a 50% subsidy (up to Rs 5 lakh) for acquiring advanced technology or software. Entrepreneurs are also supported in cataloguing services and e-commerce website development, with 60% assistance of up to Rs 75,000, enabling them to expand into digital markets. This support helps enhance product branding and ensures wider market access.

Policy Implementation and Market Access

Through a combination of financial incentives, technological aid, and market expansion initiatives, the ODOP policy aims to elevate district-level industries onto international platforms. The successful implementation of the ODOP policy is significantly promoting entrepreneurship and local products across Rajasthan. Many beneficiaries have already received financial assistance, helping with enterprise establishment, marketing support, and product unit upgrades. While margin money assistance has attracted the largest investment, extensive support is also being provided for marketing, e-commerce integration, quality certifications, and technological upgrades.

In addition, the state government has organised national and international exhibitions, entrepreneur training programs, and e-commerce platform integration to showcase ODOP products, providing local products with a new identity and broader market access. (ANI)