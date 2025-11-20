Rajasthan Youth Congress workers protested in Jaipur against "vote chori" and unemployment, facing police water cannons. President Uday Bhanu Chib vowed to save democracy. Concurrently, 272 eminent citizens condemned Rahul Gandhi's attacks on the ECI.

Youth Congress Protests in Jaipur

Rajasthan Youth Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur against alleged "vote chori," farmer issues, and unemployment. Police used water cannons on the workers.

During the protest, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib said that the organisation will not allow the country's democracy to be "destroyed," asserting that its members are not afraid and will continue efforts to safeguard democratic values. Speaking to the reporters, Uday Bhanu Chib said, "... We are not afraid. We will not let the country's democracy be destroyed. Every youth of India's Youth Congress will make every effort to save the country's democracy..."

Eminent Citizens Condemn Rahul Gandhi's 'Assault' on ECI

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, over 272 eminent citizens, including 16 Judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, 14 Ambassadors, 133 retired armed forces officers, wrote an open letter condemning the repeated "assault on national constitutional authorities" by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The letter states that instead of offering "genuine policy alternatives", the Congress leader has resorted to "unsubstantiated accusations".

Letter Highlights 'Unsubstantiated Accusations'

Condemning earlier repeated alleged assaults on institutions such as questioning the valour of the armed forces, the fairness of the judiciary, the letter said that it is the Election Commission this time which is facing "systematic and conspiratorial attacks on its integrity and reputation."

"The Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft and claimed that he has 100 per cent proof. Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric, that what he has found is an atom bomb, and when it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide," the open letter stated. Yet, despite such scathing accusations, there has been no formal complaint filed by him, along with the prescribed sworn affidavit, to escape his accountability for levelling unsubstantiated allegations and threatening public servants in performance of their duty, the letter added.

Critique of 'Political Frustration' and 'Selective Outrage'

Criticising other groups, including "several senior figures of Congress and other political parties, leftist NGOs, ideologically opinionated scholars, and a few attention seekers in other walks of life," the letter mentioned that the accusations are an "are attempt to drape political frustration in the garb of institutional crisis".

"This pattern of behaviour reflects what might be called 'impotent rage' --deep anger born of repeated electoral failure and frustration, without a concrete plan to reconnect with the people," the letter stated. The letter further criticised several Congress leaders and other political parties for being selective in their criticism of the ECI, staying silent when electoral outcomes are favourable to them but making the ECI the villain when they are unfavourable. (ANI)