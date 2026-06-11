Western Rajasthan faces a heatwave for two more days with temperatures up to 46.4°C. A Western Disturbance from June 11 will bring thunderstorms and rain, offering relief. An Orange Alert is issued for several regions.

Rajasthan Weather: Heatwave to Subside, Storms Expected

Heatwave conditions will continue in Western Rajasthan for two more days. According to the Meteorological Department, the impact of severe heat will persist, especially in the border districts, for the next 48 hours. However, weather patterns are expected to shift starting June 11, with an increase in thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall activities in several parts of the state.

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Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, stated that the state's highest maximum temperature was recorded at 46.4°C in Sri Ganganagar over the last 24 hours. Most regions in Western Rajasthan are currently seeing temperatures between 44°C and 46°C.

Shift in Weather Patterns from June 11

He added that from June 11, the weather will begin to change by the afternoon in the Bikaner division, the Shekhawati region, and districts within the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions. These areas can expect strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall.

These weather conditions, including storms and rain, are expected to continue through June 12, 13, and 14. The impact of the Western Disturbance is expected to be most significant on June 13, with wind speeds potentially reaching 60-70 km/h in the Bikaner, Shekhawati, Jaipur, and Bharatpur regions. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for these specific areas.

Monsoon Outlook

Regarding the monsoon, the Director noted that it has already advanced into parts of Southern and Northeastern India. It is still too early for the monsoon to reach Rajasthan, and the department is closely monitoring the situation. Further updates will be provided as conditions become favourable. He emphasised that the current heatwave is expected to subside as the Western Disturbance activates, bringing relief through increased rainfall and storm activity.

Broader Impact Across North India

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region starting June 11. This system is set to bring a transition to the weather across much of North India. According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from June 9-14.

Broader rainfall activity is also likely to extend to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. This atmospheric shift is expected to be accompanied by more severe weather phenomena.

IMD Issues Severe Weather Warnings

The IMD has issued warnings for thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, along with gusty winds and lightning, across states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh between June 11 and 12. (ANI)