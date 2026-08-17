Seven women died in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai during Sawan festivities. The crush was triggered by panic after an electric pole fell, sparking a false rumour about live wires, according to officials.

A devastating stampede-like incident at the Ashokdham Temple complex in Bihar's Lakhisarai district has claimed the lives of seven devotees and left several others injured during the crowded third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

According to official accounts, the tragedy was triggered by a sudden structural collapse coupled with a rapid spread of panic among the waiting crowd.

Official Account of the Incident

Speaking with ANI, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said, "The queue of devotees had reached till Ashokdham Halt. Two trains had stopped at the Halt. Suddenly, an electric pole fell there. The pole was located on the right side of the men's queue. When the pole collapsed, a rumour spread that a live wire had fallen on people, but it was a cable wire. This led to pressure on the women's queue on the left side. So, women fell on top of each other. Police administration had been marching there since 3 am. This happened all of a sudden within a span of 2 minutes. We are at Sadar Hospital right now. All the deceased are women. We are finding out the exact number of deceased."

SDPO Shivam Kumar confirmed seven fatalities and multiple injuries, noting that initial reports of electrocution stemmed from the fallen pole, though complete verification is underway. "Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation. We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything," said Kumar.

Government Response and Condolences

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha termed the incident deeply sad and unfortunate and said that the event occurred outside the main temple premises when the pole collapsed, promising strict action against individuals responsible for spreading the live-current rumour. "This is really sad and unfortunate. I express my sympathies to the bereaved families. I am going to the accident site...The incident occurred outside the temple premises, where there was an electric pole, and an electric wire fell. A rumour spread that live current was spreading after the wire fell and it led to a stampede. Such people (who spread the rumour) will be identified. I have also spoken to the CM. Relief work will be carried out by the Govt. Treatment of the injured ad all kinds of relief will be provided by us," he said.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh highlighted that the crowd had swelled significantly for Sawan festivities and expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved families affected by the tragic crush. "In Lakhisarai's Ashokdham, the crowd suddenly swelled on the third Monday of Sawan. A rumour spread that a live wire or electric pole had fallen and electric current was spreading. This led to a stampede, and several people died. I express my sympathies to the bereaved families. I pray to God that the departed souls rest in peace and the bereaved families get the strength to bear this grief," he said.

Compensation Announced

Meanwhile, the state government announced an ex-gratia grant of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased. In a post on X, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "In the heartbreaking accident at Lakhisarai's Ashokdham Halt, the state government will provide an ex-gratia grant of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased. In this hour of grief, the state government stands with the bereaved families with full empathy and commitment."

Emergency Response and Aftermath

The incident occurred in an open field near the railway halt, where emergency services were already positioned in the vicinity. Ambulances, including local ambulances, along with police and district administration personnel, were present within around 200 metres of the site. The injured were immediately shifted to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital and other nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The tragedy took place during one of the busiest periods of the Sawan month, when large numbers of devotees visit Shiva temples, particularly on Mondays, to offer water and perform Jalabhishek. (ANI)