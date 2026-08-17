Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar lauded the first 100 days of CM C. Joseph Vijay's government, terming it a 'historic transformation' focused on welfare, women's safety, and development, implemented with overwhelming public support.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Monday hailed the first 100 days of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led government as a "historic transformation etched in the history of Tamil Nadu", praising its focus on welfare, women's safety and development.

Speaking in the Assembly, Prabhakar said the government had completed 100 days in office with the "overwhelming support" of the people and had introduced several welfare measures during the period. "The government led by Vijay, the secular and true leader of the people, has proudly completed 100 days in office. These first 100 days of the government are not merely days that have passed on a calendar; they mark a historic transformation etched in the history of Tamil Nadu. This is not merely rhetoric for an election. It is a politics that understands its responsibility to the people and acts accordingly. With the overwhelming support of the people, the government has, from its very first day, understood the pulse of the people, stepped forward with new thinking, and implemented various welfare schemes during its first 100 days," he said.

Welfare Measures and Initiatives

The Speaker said the government, with the welfare of the poor and the safety of women as priorities, has announced several initiatives in 100 days. "With the welfare of the poor and the safety of women as priorities, the government has made several announcements and introduced various initiatives, including 200 units of free electricity for every household, the Singappen Special Force, a crop-loan waiver of ₹6,000 crore, the Vetri Veedu Kattu Scheme to build houses for homeless people, the Annan Seer Scheme, the Thaai Maaman Thanga Modhiram Scheme, and several other initiatives. These measures have proved that this is a government for the people.A stronger Tamil Nadu, a more powerful Tamil Nadu, an egalitarian Tamil Nadu, a corruption-free Tamil Nadu," he added.

A Focus on Governance Over Publicity

He further said that CM Vijay focused on files and policies to improve livelihoods "rather than seeking the glare of publicity" immediately upon assuming office. "With the aim of laying a strong foundation within these 100 days, Chief Minister Vijay, immediately upon assuming office, focused on files and policies that would improve the livelihoods of the people, rather than seeking the glare of publicity. From the very beginning of this government, many mocked those without prior experience in governance, calling them a paper boat. But through our Chief Minister's hard work over these 100 days, we are now navigating the vast ocean of public support with great momentum," Prabhakar said in an Assembly.

Future of Growth and Prosperity

The speaker said the coming years will bring growth, jobs, women's dignity, farmer prosperity and better education. "There is not the slightest doubt that the coming years will belong to economic growth, employment opportunities for the youth, self-respect for women, prosperity for farmers, and greater educational opportunities for students," he said.

'A Leader Who Welcomes Differing Opinions'

Praising the CM's conduct in the House, Prabhakar said,"We have also witnessed in the Chief Minister a quality of welcoming those with differing opinions, leaving no room for political leg-pulling, and renewing the traditions of the Legislative Assembly. He added that the CM, who accomplished remarkable things both in the world of cinema and in the people's movement, will go beyond the achievements of these 100 days and create many more achievements in the days ahead--there is no doubt about it."

"O king who has demonstrated achievements in 100 days, may you create a history that will be spoken of for a century. May you crush every conspiracy to dust and earn the enduring influence and support of the people," Prabhakar said.

On behalf of the Assembly, he extended his best wishes to the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers, expressing hope that they would achieve more milestones and transform Tamil Nadu into the foremost state in India.

CM Vijay Highlights Government's Achievements

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay highlighted the completion of 100 days of the TVK government, outlining various welfare, investment and administrative measures undertaken since taking office. In a post on X, Vijay described his government as the "conscience of the people for a new era" and said the first 100 days had focused on transparent governance, welfare initiatives, creating employment opportunities and promoting rural development. (ANI)