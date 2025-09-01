A Udaipur court sentenced a man to death for setting his wife on fire in 2017 after mocking her appearance. The judge called it a heinous act and stressed such brutality must face the harshest punishment.

A court in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur district in Rjasthan, has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in a horrific manner. The accused, Kishandas from Navaniya village, set his wife Laxmi on fire in 2017 after repeatedly mocking her for being 'dark and overweight'. On Saturday, Judge Rahul Chaudhary of the Additional District and Sessions Court ordered him to be hanged till death and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, according to a report in The Times of India.

Court's strong remarks

While delivering the sentence, Judge Chaudhary said that the act was extremely rare and heinous, shaking the conscience of society. He added that to prevent such brutal acts from happening again, the only punishment suitable in this case was the death penalty, per the report in TOI.

How the heinous, insensitive crime took place

According to additional public prosecutor Dinesh Chandra Paliwal, the incident took place on June 24, 2017, around 11 pm. Kishandas tricked his wife by giving her a chemical, claiming it was a medicine that would make her skin fair. He made her apply it all over her body, removed her clothes, and then lit an incense stick to set her on fire. Her body was engulfed in flames within seconds. He even threw more chemical on her before fleeing.

Evidence and witnesses

Hearing her screams, her in-laws and sister-in-law rushed to help and took her to the hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts, she could not survive. During the trial, 14 witnesses and 36 documents were presented, which played a key role in securing the death sentence for the accused.