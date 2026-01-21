Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani has called an all-party meeting for the budget session. Separately, the opposition, including RLP and Congress, has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to illegally delete voters' names from electoral rolls.

Speaker calls all-party meet for budget session

Ahead of the forthcoming budget session, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has convened an all-party meeting on January 27 to facilitate smooth and effective functioning of the House. The Speaker stated that the budget session holds significant importance and stressed the need for constructive debate and cooperation among all political parties. He said he has held individual discussions with leaders across party lines and has now called an all-party meeting to build consensus. "The budget session is very important for the Assembly. For meaningful debates and constructive suggestions, I have spoken to everyone individually and have also called an all-party meeting on the 27th," Devnani told ANI here.

The Speaker emphasised the role of the opposition in raising public issues and underlined that the government must respond appropriately to such matters. He assured that no debate would be denied if conducted in accordance with the rules of the House. "I will strive to ensure that the House functions in a dignified manner," Devnani said, appealing to all members to uphold decorum during proceedings in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Opposition alleges voter list manipulation

RLP raises concerns

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) President and MP Hanuman Beniwal raised concerns over the alleged deletion of voters' names. He said the government should act responsibly to ensure that public trust in the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other institutions is maintained.

Speaking to the reporters in Nagaur, Beniwal on Tuesday said, "I have received information that the names of the voters are being intentionally deleted. The government should not engage in such actions. The public's trust in the Election Commission of India and other institutions must be maintained. This will only be possible if the government works in this direction as well."

Congress alleges BJP conspiracy

On Monday, the Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan was conspiring to manipulate the electoral rolls by trying to remove voters who support the opposition party. The Congress claimed that the secret operations were directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully alleged that the process of deleting voters' names suddenly gained momentum following the visit of BL Santosh and later Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dotasra said that while earlier everything seemed to be going normally, Santosh visited the state on January 3 and held meetings with party leaders, after which a fraudulent exercise of removing and adding names to the electoral rolls began.

The Rajasthan Congress president alleged that the Congress was suspecting that the BJP and the Election Commission would collude to extend the SIR timeline to facilitate the removal of names of people aligned with the Congress ideology from the voter list. That is exactly what happened, he pointed out. He alleged that the process of deleting voters' names from the electoral roll was carried out secretly and at an accelerated pace between January 3 and January 13, coinciding with Amit Shah's visit to the state. (ANI)