While an official probe is underway, an electrical malfunction is suspected as the preliminary cause. Rajasthan government has offered condolences for the victims and their families, while an ex-gratia payment will be given from the PM's Office.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): At least 20 lives were lost on Tuesday afternoon when an air-conditioned sleeper bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur burst into flames near Thaiyat village, officials confirmed. The blaze erupted around 3:30 p.m., spreading through the vehicle with devastating speed. Witnesses at the scene recounted horrifying moments as panicked passengers jumped from the bus while it was still in motion, trying desperately to survive the inferno that consumed the vehicle within minutes. The bus had 57 people aboard at the time of the incident. Emergency responders rushed sixteen critically injured passengers, including four women and two children, to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer. Many victims sustained extensive burns affecting up to 70% of their bodies. Medical authorities subsequently transferred patients to facilities in Jodhpur for specialized care, with some receiving treatment at a military medical center.



Jaisalmer's District Collector, Pratap Singh, described the catastrophic extent of the damage. "The vehicle has been completely incinerated. We can only see charred remains inside. Even hours after the fire was extinguished, the wreckage is too hot for recovery operations," he explained during a briefing. A forensic team from Jodhpur has been deployed to conduct investigations and assist with victim identification. Krishnapal Singh Rathore, Assistant Fire Officer with the Municipal Council, indicated that preliminary evidence points toward an electrical malfunction as the potential trigger. However, he cautioned that witnesses and emergency personnel believe the final death count may climb beyond the current figures. An official probe has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.

Rajasthan CM Offers Condolences, Aid

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday expressed grief over the bus accident near Jaisalmer and conveyed his condolences to the kin of the victims. A bus enroute to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire on Tuesday afternoon near the Thaiyat village. The Chief Minister said he has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and provide all necessary assistance to them. "The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on 'X'.



Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the government stands with the families of the victims of the incident. "May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support," he said. According to Additional SP of Jaisalmer, Kailash Dhan, casualties have been reported in the incident. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and rescue operations are underway. "The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing," the official said. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his shock and grief on social media, writing in Hindi, "The news of 20 deaths in the bus fire traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur is heart-wrenching. This tragic incident has deeply disturbed me. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and swift recovery to the injured."

PMO Offers Solatium to Family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims. "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," he stated. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased victim. Additionally, those injured in the incident will receive Rs. 50,000 each.

