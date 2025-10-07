Rajasthan Dy CM Prem Chand Bairwa said, “No politics should be done on SMS Hospital fire.” The state government assures full support to victims’ families, with ex-gratia payments and post-mortems completed after six deaths in Jaipur ICU fire.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa on Monday said that the government stands by families affected by the SMS Hospital ICU fire, with ex-gratia to be provided and post-mortems completed. He further added that no politics should be done on this incident.

The fire broke out in the Trauma ICU of the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night.

Speaking to ANI, DYCM Bairwa said, “The government stands by affected families. The CM has assured them of providing ex-gratia. The post-mortem of the bodies has been completed. No politics should be done on this incident.”

He further added that the state government will provide all necessary assistance to the affected families of the victims of the Jaipur fire incident, in which six people lost their lives.

A fire broke out at the ICU of a trauma centre at SMS Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed six deaths after the tragic accident.

The fire was caused by a short circuit; meanwhile, the forensics team is investigating to determine the cause, the Police Commissioner told ANI.

He said, "Our FSL team's investigation will reveal the cause of the fire. At first glance, it appears to be a short circuit, but the final cause will only be determined after the FSL investigation. The death of six people has been confirmed." He added that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary and will be sent for a post-mortem.

"The remaining have been shifted to another ward and are under treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary. Once everything is done, the post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted," Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

The Rajasthan government on Monday constituted a six-member committee to investigate the incident.

The committee will be chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Department, and includes Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional Director of Hospital Administration in Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES), Chandan Singh Meena, Chief Engineer, RajMES; Ajay Mathur, Chief Engineer, Electrical in PWD; RK Jain, Additional Principal, SMS Medical College, and Chief Fire Officer, Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

