Police have arrested five people in connection with the alleged murder of a man over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Ajmer. According to the police, the accused lured the man, Lekhraj, by inviting him to a fake birthday party, where they killed him and buried his body in a six to seven-foot deep pit with salt sacks to mask the smell. Ajmer Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Himanshu Jangid informed that the police had launched an investigation after receiving a report about a boy, whose father, Lekhraj, had gone missing.

"On the 14th, a report was received about a boy, whose father, Lekhraj, had gone missing after attending a birthday party. Lekhraj's abandoned motorcycle was discovered, prompting the police to launch an investigation. It was discovered that Lekhraj was attending a fake birthday party organised by Shyam Singh Rawat, with whom he had a land dispute," ASP Jangid told ANI.

"Lekhraj was lured to the party, murdered, and his body was found near Kota, buried in a six to seven-foot deep pit with salt sacks to mask the smell," he added. Police have arrested five individuals and anticipate making additional arrests in connection with the incident.

"The police, after extensive efforts involving the entire North Circle team, recovered the body and have arrested 5 suspects so far, with more arrests expected soon," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

